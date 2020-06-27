It’s not the Hall of Fame where he absolutely belongs, but it’s still a solid honor for the legendary Howard Schnellenberger.

Friday, it was announced that Schnellenberger has been named as the recipient of the 2021 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award. Schnellenberger will accept the award, named in honor of the Hall of Fame Alabama head coach, at an annual awards dinner on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

Schnellenberger had served as Bryant’s offensive coordinator at Alabama from 1961-65.

“I am truly honored to receive the Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Howard Schnellenberger in a statement. “It is an even greater honor to be placed with past honorees, most of whom have been friends and colleagues at one time or another. I am reflecting on the five years we were with Coach Bryant at Alabama and the three national championships. Coach Bryant was always a mentor and friend, and one of my favorite memories is being tasked by Coach Bryant to recruit Joe Namath. We look forward to celebrating this Lifetime Achievement Award with everyone.”

Other winners of the award, first handed out in 2000, include Lou Holtz (2005), Bo Schembechler (2007), Tom Osborne (2008), Barry Switzer (2009), Bobby Bowden (2011), Jimmy Johnson (2015), Mack Brown (2016) and Steve Spurrier (2018). Last year’s honoree was Bill Snyder.

Schnellenberger took over a Louisville program that won a combined five games in the two years prior to his arrival, leading the Cardinals’ to their first-ever 10-win season in school history in 1990. Five years after taking over a Miami program that finished above .500 just twice in a decade before his arrival, Schnellenberger guided the Hurricanes to a national title. At Florida Atlantic, Schnellenberger literally built an FCS program from the ground up and turned it into one that thrived enough to move to the FBS level.

As a head coach and assistant, Schnellenberger was part of four national championship teams.

It’s long past time that Howard Schnellenberger takes his rightful spot in the College Football Hall of Fame. Do the right thing already.