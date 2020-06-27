Penn State football
Getty Images

Penn State’s James Franklin will have family stay in Florida this season to protect 12-year-old daughter, who has sickle cell disease

By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

The man in charge of the Penn State football program will have a decidedly different family situation if the 2020 season goes off as planned.

This past week, James Franklin made an appearance on HBO‘s Real Sports with Bryant Gumble.  During the offseason, Franklin and his family spend a significant amount of time at their second home in Destin, Fla.  According to the Penn State head football coach, the family will remain in that home as he prepares for the 2020 season in State College.  And will continue to remain there during the season even as Franklin works from Happy Valley.

The reason?  One of Franklin’s daughters, 12-year-old Addison, has sickle cell disease, which would make her very susceptible to COVID-19.

From thecomeback.com:

I have two daughters,” Franklin said. “My one youngest daughter has sickle cell disease so it’s changed dynamics in our family. My wife and kids are going to stay in Florida for the season. And I’m going to be in Happy Valley just because we think that’s the right thing to do for my daughter with sickle cell.”

Franklin confirmed with Gumbel that it means he’ll be away from his family for the rest of the year. Franklin said, “There was a lot of tears. There was a lot of emotion having this conversation with my daughters. So a lot of heartache over it.

Earlier this month, Penn State announced that its football players could begin returning to campus June 8.  Penn State is scheduled to open the 2020 season against Kent State Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium.

Howard Schnellenberger named recipient of the 2021 Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award

Howard Schnellenberger
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s not the Hall of Fame where he absolutely belongs, but it’s still a solid honor for the legendary Howard Schnellenberger.

Friday, it was announced that Schnellenberger has been named as the recipient of the 2021 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award.  Schnellenberger will accept the award, named in honor of the Hall of Fame Alabama head coach, at an annual awards dinner on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

Schnellenberger had served as Bryant’s offensive coordinator at Alabama from 1961-65.

“I am truly honored to receive the Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Howard Schnellenberger in a statement. “It is an even greater honor to be placed with past honorees, most of whom have been friends and colleagues at one time or another. I am reflecting on the five years we were with Coach Bryant at Alabama and the three national championships. Coach Bryant was always a mentor and friend, and one of my favorite memories is being tasked by Coach Bryant to recruit Joe Namath. We look forward to celebrating this Lifetime Achievement Award with everyone.”

Other winners of the award, first handed out in 2000, include Lou Holtz (2005), Bo Schembechler (2007), Tom Osborne (2008), Barry Switzer (2009), Bobby Bowden (2011), Jimmy Johnson (2015), Mack Brown (2016) and Steve Spurrier (2018).  Last year’s honoree was Bill Snyder.

Schnellenberger took over a Louisville program that won a combined five games in the two years prior to his arrival, leading the Cardinals’ to their first-ever 10-win season in school history in 1990.  Five years after taking over a Miami program that finished above .500 just twice in a decade before his arrival, Schnellenberger guided the Hurricanes to a national title.  At Florida Atlantic, Schnellenberger literally built an FCS program from the ground up and turned it into one that thrived enough to move to the FBS level.

As a head coach and assistant, Schnellenberger was part of four national championship teams.

It’s long past time that Howard Schnellenberger takes his rightful spot in the College Football Hall of Fame.  Do the right thing already.

LSU loses one of its top 2019 signees, five-star LB Marcel Brooks, to the transfer portal

LSU football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The linebacking portion of the LSU football roster has taken yet another hit.

In the middle of last month, LSU announced that suspended linebacker Donte Starks had been dismissed from the football team.  Starks was the second-highest-rated linebacker in the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class that year.  The only one rated higher?  Marcel Brooks.  Which brings us to the headliner of this post.

According to 247Sports.com, Brooks has entered his name into the transfer database.  The website wrote that “Brooks had a conversation with LSU’s staff on Friday morning before making his decision to enter the portal.”

No specific reason was given for the player’s unexpected and abrupt decision.  Which he can always change.  Which reminds us…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Brooks was a five-star member of the LSU football Class of 2019.  The Flower Mound, Tex., native was rated as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the country.  He was also the No. 5 prospect regardless of position in the state of Texas.  The only two signees in the Tigers’ class that year rated higher?  Freshman All-American cornerback Derek Stingley and running back John Emery.

As a true freshman, Brooks appeared in 11 games in the run to the national championship.  He was credited with eight tackles and 1½ sacks.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Russell Wilson opting for football over baseball and Wisconsin over Auburn

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 27, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: AAC statement on UConn’s departure: We wish them well
THE SYNOPSIS: All of the Huskies’ non-football sports left for the Big East.  The Huskies will play their first season as a college football independent in 2020.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma State AD regrets public comments about Mike Gundy’s recruiting
THE SYNOPSIS: Regret has seemingly taken up permanent residence in Stillwater.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Ole Miss OL Laremy Tunsil charged with domestic violence after defending his mother
THE SYNOPSIS: On the field, Tunsil was everything as advertised on the field.  Off the field, well… ya see…

2013

THE HEADLINE: Kirk Herbstreit signs with ESPN through 2022
THE SYNOPSIS: We have not been able to find evidence that ESPN has extended Herbstreit’s contract even further in the ensuing seven years.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Atlanta wants in on hosting a playoff game too
THE SYNOPSIS: As the Peach Bowl, Atlanta has hosted a pair of semifinal matchups (2016 season, 2019). The city also hosted the championship game for the 2017 season.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Russell Wilson opts for football, Wisconsin
THE SYNOPSIS: Wilson eschewed baseball, Auburn in doing so.  The rest, as they say, is history.

Louisiana lands 2020 TE who may have signed with Pitt in 2021

Louisiana football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 26, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Louisiana football is not only killing it on the Power Five trail, but they’re adding to their 2020 recruiting class as well.

It was expected that Rhett Guidry would spend a year at a prep school, then be a part of some FBS school’s Class of 2021.  If that was a tack he took, it was thought that the Baton Rouge tight end could very well end up at Pitt.

Instead, last weekend, Guidry took to Twitter to announce that he had committed to Louisiana football.

“After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to sign with The University of Louisiana Lafayette for the 2020 season!” Guidry wrote. “I’d like to thank everyone who has impacted me through life and in this sport.”

Then Thursday of this week, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed on the official Twitter account of Louisiana football that the prospect is signed, sealed and delivered.

In addition to Louisiana and Pitt, the 6-5, 225-pound Guidry had also garnered interest from Akron.

And as for the Power Five prowess alluded to in the lede?

Earlier this month, Arizona State offensive tackle Zach Robertson announced that he was transferring into the Louisiana football program.  In March, Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder indicated that he too is headed to the Sun Belt Conference school.  This past Monday, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed Robertson’s and Snyder’s additions to the roster.  Additionally, Louisiana football confirmed another Power Five addition — Golden Eke (HERE) out of Oklahoma.

Louisiana is coming off an 11-win 2019 football campaign.  That marked the most wins ever in a single season for the Sun Belt Conference school.  In fact, it marked the first time the Ragin’ Cajun ever hit double-digit wins.