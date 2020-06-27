Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mark tour calendars, Syracuse football fans. Or not. It’s up to you.

This past week, Syracuse announced that it has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2022 football season. The opponent? Wagner. That would be Wagner of the FCS Wagners. The game will, of course, be played at the currently under-renovation Carrier (?) Dome.

The two schools, which hail from the Empire State, have met two times previously, in 2013 and again in 2018. The Orange have won both meetings, not surprisingly. And they’ve won by a combined score of 116-10.

From the Syracuse football release:

Wagner, located on Staten Island, is a member of the Northeast Conference. The Seahawks were 1-11 last season under former head coach Jason Houghtaling. Wagner hired Tom Masella to replace Houghtaling as head coach on Dec. 7, 2019.

In fairness, Syracuse has two Power Five schools on that same year’s non-conference schedule. On Sept. 17, they will face Purdue of the Big Ten. At a date still to be determined, they will square off against Notre Dame. Both of those Power Five vs. Power Five matchups will be played at the home of Syracuse football.

The school stated that the “[d]ates for Syracuse’s matchup with Notre Dame and the ACC portion of its 2022 schedule will be announced at a later time.”

That same season, Syracuse’s fourth non-conference game will be against UConn. That regional tilt will be played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.