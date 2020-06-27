UCLA Under Armour
Under Armour seeking to terminate record-breaking $280-million apparel deal with UCLA

By John Taylor Jun 27, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
It’s safe to say that UCLA and Under Armour have some rather significant issues through which to work.

First, a little apparel financial history:

In July of 2015, Michigan’s reported apparel deal with Nike set a then-record of $169 million over 15 years (the final figure came in at just shy of $174 million).

Four months after U-M’s new deal was reported, news surfaced that Texas’ new contract with Nike would be worth $250 million over 15 years.  In January of 2016, Ohio State announced its new deal with Nike, an agreement that would pay that school upwards of $252 million over 15 years.  Four months after that OSU deal?  There was a new record-holder as UCLA, of all schools, reached an agreement with Under Armour, of all companies, on a 15-year, $280 million apparel deal.

Fast-forward more than four years, and the world finds itself in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.  And, it seems, it’s helped accelerate some spender’s remorse on Under Armour’s part as the apparel company is seeking to terminate its deal with UCLA.

Below is the apparel company’s release:

Under Armour has recently made the difficult decision to discontinue our partnership with UCLA, as we have been paying for marketing benefits that we have not received for an extended time period. The agreement allows us to terminate in such an event and we are exercising that right.

We know this has been a challenging time for athletes, sports programs and apparel brands alike.  Under Armour will continue to preserve our strength in this challenging environment, while maintaining a strong network of partnership with individuals, organizations and leagues that make us the on-field authority for focused performers.

The Pac-12 school, though, won’t go quietly into the apparel night.

“UCLA Athletics learned this week that Under Armour is attempting to terminate its 15-year apparel and footwear contract with us and the Bruin community. We are exploring all our options to resist Under Armour’s actions,” the school’s soon-to-be-retired athletic director, Dan Guerrero, said in a statement. “We remain committed to providing our hard-working staff and student-athletes with the footwear, apparel and equipment needed to train and compete at the highest level, as they — and our loyal Bruin fans — deserve.”

Given the revenue the athletic department will more than likely lose already due to the pandemic, they won’t easily give up this money.

Latest odds have Clemson, Ohio State strong favorites to make College Football Playoff

By John Taylor Jun 27, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
It’s been a while since we’ve discussed anything related to College Football Playoff odds, so how about we rectify that this weekend?

When last we left, Clemson was a 5/2 favorite to win the 2020 national championship.  Ohio State was next at 3/1, followed by Alabama (5/1) and Georgia (7/1).  According to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, its updated College Football Playoff odds — that means qualify for the field, not winning it — has Clemson and Ohio State dead even at 1/3.  The Tigers and Buckeyes, of course, met in the semifinals of the 2019 playoffs.  Alabama, which failed to qualify for the CFP for the first time in its history last season, is next up at 6/5, while Georgia would fill out the four-team wagering field at 2/1.

Interestingly, Florida is nipping at its SEC East rival’s heels at 3/1.  Oklahoma, another 2019 CFP participant, sits at 7/2.  Four other schools are in single digits, and that quartet comes in at 7/1 — Notre Dame Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.

As for the reigning national champions?  LSU sits at 10/1, the same set of College Football Playoff odds as Auburn.

A pair of Big Ten teams, Michigan and Wisconsin, come in at 12/1.  USC, meanwhile, has garnered 15/1 odds.

No teams outside of the Power Five have been given odds.  In case you were wondering.

Penn State's James Franklin will have family stay in Florida this season to protect 12-year-old daughter, who has sickle cell disease

By John Taylor Jun 27, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
The man in charge of the Penn State football program will have a decidedly different family situation if the 2020 season goes off as planned.

This past week, James Franklin made an appearance on HBO‘s Real Sports with Bryant Gumble.  During the offseason, Franklin and his family spend a significant amount of time at their second home in Destin, Fla.  According to the Penn State head football coach, the family will remain in that home as he prepares for the 2020 season in State College.  And will continue to remain there during the season even as Franklin works from Happy Valley.

The reason?  One of Franklin’s daughters, 12-year-old Addison, has sickle cell disease, which would make her very susceptible to COVID-19.

From thecomeback.com:

I have two daughters,” Franklin said. “My one youngest daughter has sickle cell disease so it’s changed dynamics in our family. My wife and kids are going to stay in Florida for the season. And I’m going to be in Happy Valley just because we think that’s the right thing to do for my daughter with sickle cell.”

Franklin confirmed with Gumbel that it means he’ll be away from his family for the rest of the year. Franklin said, “There was a lot of tears. There was a lot of emotion having this conversation with my daughters. So a lot of heartache over it.

Earlier this month, Penn State announced that its football players could begin returning to campus June 8.  Penn State is scheduled to open the 2020 season against Kent State Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium.

Howard Schnellenberger named recipient of the 2021 Paul 'Bear' Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award

By John Taylor Jun 27, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
It’s not the Hall of Fame where he absolutely belongs, but it’s still a solid honor for the legendary Howard Schnellenberger.

Friday, it was announced that Schnellenberger has been named as the recipient of the 2021 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award.  Schnellenberger will accept the award, named in honor of the Hall of Fame Alabama head coach, at an annual awards dinner on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

Schnellenberger had served as Bryant’s offensive coordinator at Alabama from 1961-65.

“I am truly honored to receive the Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Howard Schnellenberger in a statement. “It is an even greater honor to be placed with past honorees, most of whom have been friends and colleagues at one time or another. I am reflecting on the five years we were with Coach Bryant at Alabama and the three national championships. Coach Bryant was always a mentor and friend, and one of my favorite memories is being tasked by Coach Bryant to recruit Joe Namath. We look forward to celebrating this Lifetime Achievement Award with everyone.”

Other winners of the award, first handed out in 2000, include Lou Holtz (2005), Bo Schembechler (2007), Tom Osborne (2008), Barry Switzer (2009), Bobby Bowden (2011), Jimmy Johnson (2015), Mack Brown (2016) and Steve Spurrier (2018).  Last year’s honoree was Bill Snyder.

Schnellenberger took over a Louisville program that won a combined five games in the two years prior to his arrival, leading the Cardinals’ to their first-ever 10-win season in school history in 1990.  Five years after taking over a Miami program that finished above .500 just twice in a decade before his arrival, Schnellenberger guided the Hurricanes to a national title.  At Florida Atlantic, Schnellenberger literally built an FCS program from the ground up and turned it into one that thrived enough to move to the FBS level.

As a head coach and assistant, Schnellenberger was part of four national championship teams.

It’s long past time that Howard Schnellenberger takes his rightful spot in the College Football Hall of Fame.  Do the right thing already.

LSU loses one of its top 2019 signees, five-star LB Marcel Brooks, to the transfer portal

By John Taylor Jun 27, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
The linebacking portion of the LSU football roster has taken yet another hit.

In the middle of last month, LSU announced that suspended linebacker Donte Starks had been dismissed from the football team.  Starks was the second-highest-rated linebacker in the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class that year.  The only one rated higher?  Marcel Brooks.  Which brings us to the headliner of this post.

According to 247Sports.com, Brooks has entered his name into the transfer database.  The website wrote that “Brooks had a conversation with LSU’s staff on Friday morning before making his decision to enter the portal.”

No specific reason was given for the player’s unexpected and abrupt decision.  Which he can always change.  Which reminds us…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Brooks was a five-star member of the LSU football Class of 2019.  The Flower Mound, Tex., native was rated as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the country.  He was also the No. 5 prospect regardless of position in the state of Texas.  The only two signees in the Tigers’ class that year rated higher?  Freshman All-American cornerback Derek Stingley and running back John Emery.

As a true freshman, Brooks appeared in 11 games in the run to the national championship.  He was credited with eight tackles and 1½ sacks.