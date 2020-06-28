Ball State football
Ball State confirms Mike Neu’s contract has been extended

By John TaylorJun 28, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
The Ball State head football coach officially has some additional job security.

Mike Neu entered the 2020 offseason with just one year left on his contract.  Thursday, Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz confirmed via her personal Twitter account that the football coach’s contract has indeed been extended.

While no details were given, the Muncie Star-Press had previously reported that Neu would receive a two-year extension.  Neu is now signed through February 28, 2023.

Last season, Neu was paid $444,403 according to the USA Today coaching salary database.  That was 11th of the 12 MAC coaches listed in the database.  So, what will the extension mean financially to the coach?  Not that awful much.  From the Press:

It includes a base salary of $453,000 and continues through Feb. 28, 2023. The base salary is $28,000 more than his starting salary in 2016, which has increased between $4,314 and $8,714 each season.

Also written into the new contract is an annual $15,000 retention bonus.

Neu will be entering his fifth season as the Ball State head football coach.  In the first four, the Cardinals have gone 15-33 overall and 8-24 in MAC play.  The 5-7 record this past season, though, was the best of Neu’s tenure.  In fact, it’s the program’s best mark since hitting that same record in 2014.  Ball State has not posted a winning season since going 10-3 during the 2019 campaign.

LSU transfer safety Eric Monroe tweets a move to Texas Tech, the second SEC West player added by Red Raiders this month

Texas Tech football
By John TaylorJun 28, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
After a handful of players tested positive for COVID-19, there is something not negative to note on the Texas Tech football front.

Earlier this month, Eric Monroe took the first step in leaving LSU by entering the NCAA transfer database.  A week later, the defensive back announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Texas Tech football team.

As a graduate transfer — he’ll graduate this summer — Monroe will be eligible to play immediately for the Red Raiders in 2020.  This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Monroe was a four-star member of the LSU football Class of 2016.  The Houston native was the No. 9 recruit regardless of position in the state of Texas.  He was also the No. 3 safety in the country.

As a true freshman, Monroe took a redshirt. The next three seasons, the defensive back played in 29 games.  Monroe started one of those contests, with that coming in 2017.  In LSU’s championship season, Monroe played in a dozen games.

In that action, Monroe was credited with 21 tackles, two passes defensed and a tackle for loss.

Monroe is the second SEC West transfer who has landed in Lubbock this month.  In mid-June, after he had committed to the Red Raiders, Alabama wide receiver-turned-running back Chadarius Townsend officially signed with the Texas Tech football team.  Additionally, former LSU staffer Kevin Cosgrove was hired as Matt Wells‘ linebackers coach.

Tech also signed Duke transfer linebacker Jacob Morganstern earlier this offseason as well.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson to isolate himself from cancer-survivor wife once camp opens next month

Wake Forest football
By John TaylorJun 28, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
If nothing else, the Wake Forest head football coach will have someone in a very similar situation with which to commiserate.

Saturday, we noted that James Franklin will be spending the 2020 college football season away from his family.  The Penn State head coach’s daughter suffers from sickle cell disease, which makes her more susceptible to COVID-19.  While Franklin is coaching the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley, his family will be at their second home in Destin, Fla.

By way of David Hale, ESPN.com is reporting that Dave Clawson will isolate himself from his wife when Wake Forest football opens up an early portion of camp.  Why?  Because the head coach’s wife, Catherine, is a breast cancer survivor. “Clawson said doctors told Catherine that, due to a reduced white blood cell count, she is at a higher risk for complications should she contract COVID-19,” Hale wrote.

“When I’m working on a daily basis, coaching 110 to 120 players and having a staff of 50, I don’t know how I could go home at night and honestly tell my wife I couldn’t have come in contact with [the coronavirus],” Clawson said. “I love coaching, but I love my wife more. There’s no way I’m going to do anything that would put her at risk.”

Wake Forest is coming off an 8-5 2019 football campaign in Clawson’s sixth season with the Demon Deacons.  Wake has played in four straight bowl games for the first time in school history.  Last April, Clawson signed a contract extension that would keep him at the ACC school through the 2026 season.

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell financially aiding assistants impacted by pay cuts

Iowa State football
By John TaylorJun 28, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Iowa State has exactly what you want in a head football coach.  Successful on the field.  A class act off of it.

On April 1, ISU became the first of myriad FBS programs to announce pay cuts for its coaches and other personnel amidst the coronavirus pandemic.  Included in that, of course, was Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell.  Not only that, but some of his assistants took salary reductions as well.

However, it’s now being reported that Campbell took an additional pay cut that would help offset some of the money his assistant coaches lost.

According to documents The Des Moines Register received through Iowa’s Freedom of Information Act, Campbell’s 10% salary reduction between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, amounts to a total of $497,124 — $350,000 based on the reduction of his average of $3.5 million a year salary through Dec 31, 2025, and an additional $147,000 to offset some of the reduction from an assistant coach salary pool.

Translation: Campbell coughed up nearly $150,000 he didn’t have to in order to help out his staff.  Think that will go unnoticed when hiring season comes around?  It should also be noted that these assistants — as well as Campbell — will also forfeit any bonuses/incentives to which they are entitled for 2020-21.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Campbell’s $3.6 million in guaranteed compensation was sixth among Big 12 head coaches in 2019.  For those curious.

Campbell is entering his fifth season as the Iowa State head football coach.  In the first four, the Cyclones have posted a 26-25 record overall and an 18-18 mark in Big 12 play.  And that’s after going 3-9/2-7 his first season in Ames.  For perspective, ISU went 8-28 in the three years prior to Campbell’s arrival in Ames.

The past three seasons, ISU has played in a bowl game.  That’s the first time for the program since 2000-02.  Campbell is also the first Iowa State football coach to finish with three straight seasons with an above-.500 record since Earle Bruce in 1976-78.  Bruce, of course, parlayed that run at ISU into the Ohio State head job in 1979.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including, more than a decade ago, Ozzie Newsome keeping the door open to returning to Alabama as AD

college football
By John TaylorJun 28, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Injury knocks Tua Tagovailoa out of Manning Passing Academy
THE SYNOPSIS: This was but one of a string of health issues (hand, knee, ankle, ankle again, hip) that hampered the talented Alabama quarterback during his time in college football.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Heart condition ends four-star 2018 Penn State signee’s college career before it ever got started
THE SYNOPSIS: That was the bad news for Nana Asiedu.  The good news?  It was football, and the care he got in Happy Valley, that may have saved his life.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Eastern Michigan extends Chris Creighton through 2022
THE SYNOPSIS: Since then, EMU has played in bowl games in both 2018 and 2019.  That’s the first time the Eagles have played in back-to-back bowl games in school history.  The program is, though, seeking its first bowl win since 1987.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Continuing Penn State series ‘a priority’ for new Pitt AD
THE SYNOPSIS: The rivals last played in 2019, the 100th meeting between the schools in college football.  The most recent word is that the series “might be revisited at some point after 2030.”

2014

THE HEADLINE: 2015 QB recruit who gave USC a verbal when he was 13 decommits
THE SYNOPSIS: David Sills ultimately moved on to West Virginia… as a very successful wide receiver.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Playoff selection committee to reportedly create weekly Top 20
THE SYNOPSIS: This turned out to be a Top 25.  And it is released weekly after the midpoint of the regular season.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Ozzie Newsome Keeps ‘Bama A.D. Door Ajar
THE SYNOPSIS: The former Alabama great never returned to his alma mater as athletic director.  Instead, he remained in Baltimore as the highly-successful GM of the Ravens until stepping down from that job in 2018.