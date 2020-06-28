college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including, more than a decade ago, Ozzie Newsome keeping the door open to returning to Alabama as AD

By John TaylorJun 28, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Injury knocks Tua Tagovailoa out of Manning Passing Academy
THE SYNOPSIS: This was but one of a string of health issues (hand, knee, ankle, ankle again, hip) that hampered the talented Alabama quarterback during his time in college football.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Heart condition ends four-star 2018 Penn State signee’s college career before it ever got started
THE SYNOPSIS: That was the bad news for Nana Asiedu.  The good news?  It was football, and the care he got in Happy Valley, that may have saved his life.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Eastern Michigan extends Chris Creighton through 2022
THE SYNOPSIS: Since then, EMU has played in bowl games in both 2018 and 2019.  That’s the first time the Eagles have played in back-to-back bowl games in school history.  The program is, though, seeking its first bowl win since 1987.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Continuing Penn State series ‘a priority’ for new Pitt AD
THE SYNOPSIS: The rivals last played in 2019, the 100th meeting between the schools in college football.  The most recent word is that the series “might be revisited at some point after 2030.”

2014

THE HEADLINE: 2015 QB recruit who gave USC a verbal when he was 13 decommits
THE SYNOPSIS: David Sills ultimately moved on to West Virginia… as a very successful wide receiver.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Playoff selection committee to reportedly create weekly Top 20
THE SYNOPSIS: This turned out to be a Top 25.  And it is released weekly after the midpoint of the regular season.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Ozzie Newsome Keeps ‘Bama A.D. Door Ajar
THE SYNOPSIS: The former Alabama great never returned to his alma mater as athletic director.  Instead, he remained in Baltimore as the highly-successful GM of the Ravens until stepping down from that job in 2018.

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell financially aiding assistants impacted by pay cuts

Iowa State football
By John TaylorJun 28, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Iowa State has exactly what you want in a head football coach.  Successful on the field.  A class act off of it.

On April 1, ISU became the first of myriad FBS programs to announce pay cuts for its coaches and other personnel amidst the coronavirus pandemic.  Included in that, of course, was Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell.  Not only that, but some of his assistants took salary reductions as well.

However, it’s now being reported that Campbell took an additional pay cut that would help offset some of the money his assistant coaches lost.

According to documents The Des Moines Register received through Iowa’s Freedom of Information Act, Campbell’s 10% salary reduction between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, amounts to a total of $497,124 — $350,000 based on the reduction of his average of $3.5 million a year salary through Dec 31, 2025, and an additional $147,000 to offset some of the reduction from an assistant coach salary pool.

Translation: Campbell coughed up nearly $150,000 he didn’t have to in order to help out his staff.  Think that will go unnoticed when hiring season comes around?  It should also be noted that these assistants — as well as Campbell — will also forfeit any bonuses/incentives to which they are entitled for 2020-21.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Campbell’s $3.6 million in guaranteed compensation was sixth among Big 12 head coaches in 2019.  For those curious.

Campbell is entering his fifth season as the Iowa State head football coach.  In the first four, the Cyclones have posted a 26-25 record overall and an 18-18 mark in Big 12 play.  And that’s after going 3-9/2-7 his first season in Ames.  For perspective, ISU went 8-28 in the three years prior to Campbell’s arrival in Ames.

The past three seasons, ISU has played in a bowl game.  That’s the first time for the program since 2000-02.  Campbell is also the first Iowa State football coach to finish with three straight seasons with an above-.500 record since Earle Bruce in 1976-78.  Bruce, of course, parlayed that run at ISU into the Ohio State head job in 1979.

Syracuse completes 2022 non-conference schedule with FCS game

Syracuse football
By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT
Mark tour calendars, Syracuse football fans.  Or not.  It’s up to you.

This past week, Syracuse announced that it has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2022 football season.  The opponent?  Wagner.  That would be Wagner of the FCS Wagners.  The game will, of course, be played at the currently under-renovation Carrier (?) Dome.

The two schools, which hail from the Empire State, have met two times previously, in 2013 and again in 2018.  The Orange have won both meetings, not surprisingly.  And they’ve won by a combined score of 116-10.

From the Syracuse football release:

Wagner, located on Staten Island, is a member of the Northeast Conference. The Seahawks were 1-11 last season under former head coach Jason Houghtaling. Wagner hired Tom Masella to replace Houghtaling as head coach on Dec. 7, 2019.

In fairness, Syracuse has two Power Five schools on that same year’s non-conference schedule.  On Sept. 17, they will face Purdue of the Big Ten.  At a date still to be determined, they will square off against Notre Dame.  Both of those Power Five vs. Power Five matchups will be played at the home of Syracuse football.

The school stated that the “[d]ates for Syracuse’s matchup with Notre Dame and the ACC portion of its 2022 schedule will be announced at a later time.”

That same season, Syracuse’s fourth non-conference game will be against UConn.  That regional tilt will be played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

K-State football players vow to not ‘play, practice, meet’ in aftermath of student’s George Floyd tweet

K-State football
By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT
13 Comments

K-State is the latest to see its football players attempt to wield their newly-powerful voices and effect change.

The genesis of this latest development is Jaden McNeil.  Or, more specifically, a tweet sent out by McNeil.  According to the Wichita Eagle, McNeil is “a junior at K-State who has been in the news previously for founding the white-supremacist group America First Students in Manhattan.”

Thursday, McNeil posted the following on Twitter:

“Congratulations to George Floyd on being [drug-free] for an entire month!” Floyd, a Black man, was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer Memorial Day, sparking a month of peaceful protests and violent riots as a response to racial injustice and police brutality.

In response to McNeil’s tweet, and the subsequent outcry from the community, the university’s president, Richard Myers, issued the following statement:

The insensitive comments posted by one K-State student hurts our entire community. These divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university. We condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms.

We are launching an immediate review of the university’s options. Black Lives Matter at Kansas State University and we will continue to fight for social justice.

Saturday, however, saw K-State football players across the roster, both Black and white, posted a unified statement on Twitter in which they vowed to not “play, practice or meet” until the university puts “a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students.”

Below is the entirety of the student-athletes’ statement:

To our family at Kansas State: Due to the recent disparaging, insensitive and unsettling comments made by a fellow student, we as a football team, after consultation with students from campus organizations as well as students from the general student body, feel it is best for us to stand with the students.”

We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students. We have resolved that we cannot play, practice or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State, but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.

As of yet, the university has not responded to the demands of its student-athletes.

Oklahoma unveils new Sooner Schooner, eight months after on-field mishap

Sooner Schooner
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT
3 Comments

Never fear, Oklahoma fans, the Sooner Schooner is back and ready to take the field again.  Provided there is a season, of course.

During the second quarter of what would become a decisive Oklahoma win over West Virginia last October, the beloved Sooner Schooner, as is custom, came onto the field to celebrate an OU touchdown, this one a two-yard run by Jalen Hurts.  Unfortunately, the two-horsepower wagon showed once again that its turn radius at top speed is nearly nil as it toppled over around the 15-yard line, sending the drivers crashing to the turf and the horses running untethered from human restraints toward the tunnel.

Shortly thereafter, presumably after wading through all of the insurance red tape, OU announced that the Sooner Schooner would be shut down for the remainder of the 2019 campaign.  Not long after, the school confirmed that a new and improved vehicular mascot was in the works.

Eight months later, the university this week unveiled Sooner Schooner IV, which it describes as being “back and better than ever.” In a nod to the cause of the accident that led to a new horse-driven machine, the school also detailed its new specs:

Featuring heavier running gear, wider wheelbase, hydraulic brakes, lowered driver seat and more space, every aspect of the new Schooner was constructed with increased stability in mind. …

The new Schooner is wider (70 inches), shorter (82 inches) and heavier (1,020 pounds) than the old.

In the photo* below, the new Schooner can be seen on the left, the old one on the right.

Sooner Schooner

Oklahoma is set to open the 2020 season against Missouri State in Norman.  Here’s to thinking the new Sooner Schooner will get a significant workout with an FCS foe on the other side of the field.

(*Courtesy of Oklahoma athletics)