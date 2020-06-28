The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Injury knocks Tua Tagovailoa out of Manning Passing Academy

THE SYNOPSIS: This was but one of a string of health issues (hand, knee, ankle, ankle again, hip) that hampered the talented Alabama quarterback during his time in college football.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Heart condition ends four-star 2018 Penn State signee’s college career before it ever got started

THE SYNOPSIS: That was the bad news for Nana Asiedu. The good news? It was football, and the care he got in Happy Valley, that may have saved his life.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Eastern Michigan extends Chris Creighton through 2022

THE SYNOPSIS: Since then, EMU has played in bowl games in both 2018 and 2019. That’s the first time the Eagles have played in back-to-back bowl games in school history. The program is, though, seeking its first bowl win since 1987.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Continuing Penn State series ‘a priority’ for new Pitt AD

THE SYNOPSIS: The rivals last played in 2019, the 100th meeting between the schools in college football. The most recent word is that the series “might be revisited at some point after 2030.”

2014

THE HEADLINE: 2015 QB recruit who gave USC a verbal when he was 13 decommits

THE SYNOPSIS: David Sills ultimately moved on to West Virginia… as a very successful wide receiver.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Playoff selection committee to reportedly create weekly Top 20

THE SYNOPSIS: This turned out to be a Top 25. And it is released weekly after the midpoint of the regular season.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Ozzie Newsome Keeps ‘Bama A.D. Door Ajar

THE SYNOPSIS: The former Alabama great never returned to his alma mater as athletic director. Instead, he remained in Baltimore as the highly-successful GM of the Ravens until stepping down from that job in 2018.