Kylin Hill got the ball rolling with a single tweet. From there, it didn’t stop until history was made.
In the midst of the tumult across the nation, the calls had been growing louder for the state of Mississippi to replace its stars-and-bars-emblazoned flag. Last Monday, one of the top athletes who plays the most popular sport in the state very loudly joined the chorus.
“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that,” Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill said in a tweet. “I’m tired.”
In the immediate aftermath of Hill’s tweet, the NCAA extended its ban on holding sponsored events in the state until the flag is changed. The SEC also announced that it would no longer hold conference sponsored championships or tournaments in the state. Conference USA joined the SEC last Monday in taking the same stance. Late this past week, NCAA coaches from the state, including Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State’ Mike Leach, flocked en masse to the state capitol to lobby for a change.
This evening, a Hill-effected change was confirmed. From the Associated Press:
Mississippi lawmakers voted Sunday to surrender the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag more than a century after white supremacist legislators adopted the design a generation after the South lost the Civil War.
Spectators in the Capitol cheered and applauded after the votes in the House and Senate.
The new flag cannot include the stars-and-bars but must include the phrase “In God We Trust.” The Republican governor of the state, Tate Reeves, is expected to sign the bill in the coming days.
The reaction from Mississippi State, Ole Miss and the SEC was both swift and unanimous.
And the reaction from Kylin Hill?
Tulsa has been relatively quiet on the football transfer portal front since January. That, though, has changed.
Way back in January, Tulsa reeled in a trio of Power Five football transfers. Two were former Texas A&M football players — linebacker Brian Johnson and running back Deneric Prince — while one was from Oklahoma State — tight end Grayson Boomer.
On Twitter late this past week, yet another Power Five player has moved on to the Golden Hurricane. In a tweet, Anthony Watkins confirmed that he has committed to Tulsa and will continue his football career with the AAC school.
The erstwhile Missouri running back had entered the NCAA transfer database in mid-April.
“You have to be able to center yourself, to let all of your emotions go,'” Watkins wrote, quoting Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. “‘Don’t ever forget that you play with your soul as well as your body.’ Golden Hurricanes here I come.”
Barring something unexpected, Watkins will have to sit out the 2020 season. That will leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.
Watkins was a three-star member of the Missouri football Class of 2019. Baylor and Texas Tech were the Texas native’s only other Power Five offers.
In his lone appearance as a true freshman, Watkins ran for 19 yards on six carries.
Tulsa is coming off a 4-8 football campaign. That marked the third straight losing season for the Golden Hurricane since they won 10 games in 2016. In bringing back Montgomery for a sixth season, though, the program made it clear that it’s a bowl game or bust in 2020. Whether the pandemic alters that mindset remains to be seen.
Grant McKinniss may have left Kentucky but, thanks to an offer from Mizzou, he won’t be leaving the SEC East to continue his football career.
It was reported earlier this month that McKinniss was taking the first step in leaving the Wildcats by entering the transfer database. Friday, the kicker and/or punter announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Mizzou football program.
McKinniss will be coming to Columbia as a graduate transfer.
“The memories I have made with my teammates and coaches over the past four years are something that I will cherish forever,” McKinniss wrote. “I am grateful for the opportunities that the University of Kentucky has given me. I wish them the best moving forward.
“With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be playing my final year of football at the University of Missouri. I am looking forward to this next chapter and what the future holds.”
McKinniss was a three-star member of the Kentucky football Class of 2016. The Ohio native was rated as the No. 7 punter in the country. As a true freshman, McKinniss averaged 39.2 yards per punt. That number was third among freshmen in the SEC.
After taking a redshirt in 2017, McKinniss served as the kickoff specialist for the Wildcats the past two seasons.
The Ball State head football coach officially has some additional job security.
Mike Neu entered the 2020 offseason with just one year left on his contract. Thursday, Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz confirmed via her personal Twitter account that the football coach’s contract has indeed been extended.
While no details were given, the Muncie Star-Press had previously reported that Neu would receive a two-year extension. Neu is now signed through February 28, 2023.
Last season, Neu was paid $444,403 according to the USA Today coaching salary database. That was 11th of the 12 MAC coaches listed in the database. So, what will the extension mean financially to the coach? Not that awful much. From the Press:
It includes a base salary of $453,000 and continues through Feb. 28, 2023. The base salary is $28,000 more than his starting salary in 2016, which has increased between $4,314 and $8,714 each season.
Also written into the new contract is an annual $15,000 retention bonus.
Neu will be entering his fifth season as the Ball State head football coach. In the first four, the Cardinals have gone 15-33 overall and 8-24 in MAC play. The 5-7 record this past season, though, was the best of Neu’s tenure. In fact, it’s the program’s best mark since hitting that same record in 2014. Ball State has not posted a winning season since going 10-3 during the 2019 campaign.
After a handful of players tested positive for COVID-19, there is something not negative to note on the Texas Tech football front.
Earlier this month, Eric Monroe took the first step in leaving LSU by entering the NCAA transfer database. A week later, the defensive back announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Texas Tech football team.
As a graduate transfer — he’ll graduate this summer — Monroe will be eligible to play immediately for the Red Raiders in 2020. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Monroe was a four-star member of the LSU football Class of 2016. The Houston native was the No. 9 recruit regardless of position in the state of Texas. He was also the No. 3 safety in the country.
As a true freshman, Monroe took a redshirt. The next three seasons, the defensive back played in 29 games. Monroe started one of those contests, with that coming in 2017. In LSU’s championship season, Monroe played in a dozen games.
In that action, Monroe was credited with 21 tackles, two passes defensed and a tackle for loss.
Monroe is the second SEC West transfer who has landed in Lubbock this month. In mid-June, after he had committed to the Red Raiders, Alabama wide receiver-turned-running back Chadarius Townsend officially signed with the Texas Tech football team. Additionally, former LSU staffer Kevin Cosgrove was hired as Matt Wells‘ linebackers coach.
Tech also signed Duke transfer linebacker Jacob Morganstern earlier this offseason as well.