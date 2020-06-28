Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a handful of players tested positive for COVID-19, there is something not negative to note on the Texas Tech football front.

Earlier this month, Eric Monroe took the first step in leaving LSU by entering the NCAA transfer database. A week later, the defensive back announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Texas Tech football team.

As a graduate transfer — he’ll graduate this summer — Monroe will be eligible to play immediately for the Red Raiders in 2020. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Monroe was a four-star member of the LSU football Class of 2016. The Houston native was the No. 9 recruit regardless of position in the state of Texas. He was also the No. 3 safety in the country.

As a true freshman, Monroe took a redshirt. The next three seasons, the defensive back played in 29 games. Monroe started one of those contests, with that coming in 2017. In LSU’s championship season, Monroe played in a dozen games.

In that action, Monroe was credited with 21 tackles, two passes defensed and a tackle for loss.

Monroe is the second SEC West transfer who has landed in Lubbock this month. In mid-June, after he had committed to the Red Raiders, Alabama wide receiver-turned-running back Chadarius Townsend officially signed with the Texas Tech football team. Additionally, former LSU staffer Kevin Cosgrove was hired as Matt Wells‘ linebackers coach.

Tech also signed Duke transfer linebacker Jacob Morganstern earlier this offseason as well.