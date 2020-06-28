Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tulsa has been relatively quiet on the football transfer portal front since January. That, though, has changed.

Way back in January, Tulsa reeled in a trio of Power Five football transfers. Two were former Texas A&M football players — linebacker Brian Johnson and running back Deneric Prince — while one was from Oklahoma State — tight end Grayson Boomer.

On Twitter late this past week, yet another Power Five player has moved on to the Golden Hurricane. In a tweet, Anthony Watkins confirmed that he has committed to Tulsa and will continue his football career with the AAC school.

The erstwhile Missouri running back had entered the NCAA transfer database in mid-April.

“You have to be able to center yourself, to let all of your emotions go,'” Watkins wrote, quoting Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. “‘Don’t ever forget that you play with your soul as well as your body.’ Golden Hurricanes here I come.”

"You have to be able to center yourself, to let all of your emotions go. Don’t ever forget that you play with your soul as well as your body." Golden Hurricanes here I come 💛💙 ‘23 pic.twitter.com/MO3do8Hhqw — Anthony Watkins (@headhunterant5) June 26, 2020

Barring something unexpected, Watkins will have to sit out the 2020 season. That will leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Watkins was a three-star member of the Missouri football Class of 2019. Baylor and Texas Tech were the Texas native’s only other Power Five offers.

In his lone appearance as a true freshman, Watkins ran for 19 yards on six carries.

Tulsa is coming off a 4-8 football campaign. That marked the third straight losing season for the Golden Hurricane since they won 10 games in 2016. In bringing back Montgomery for a sixth season, though, the program made it clear that it’s a bowl game or bust in 2020. Whether the pandemic alters that mindset remains to be seen.