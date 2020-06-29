In looking to shore up its depleted linebacking corps, FAU has turned to the lower level of the football transfer portal.
This past week, Hosea Barnwell, the Owls’ leading returning tackler, entered the NCAA transfer database. Also, as noted by the Sun-Sentinel, senior linebacker Akileis Leroy is not currently listed on FAU’s online 2020 roster.
Conversely, FAU added a starting linebacker in the middle of last month from a shuttered Div. II program. Over the weekend, Antonio Andrews committed to the Owls as well. The transfer made the commitment via Twitter.
The linebacker will come to FAU from Football Championship Subdivision member Stetson. A graduate transfer, this will serve as his last season at the collegiate level.
Blessed to finish my last year of eligibility at Florida Atlantic University‼️#goowls pic.twitter.com/WTjVxFWAiF
— Antonio Andrews (@CollintinoWorld) June 25, 2020
This past season, Andrews led the Hatters with 3½ sacks and eight quarterback hits, while his 5½ tackles for loss were fifth. He was also credited with 34 total tackles and a fumble recovery.
During his time at Stetson, the 6-3, 248-pound Andrews appeared in 25 games.
FAU is coming off a 2019 football campaign in which the Owls tied a school record with 11 wins. Included in that was a first-ever win in the Conference USA championship game. And the program’s fourth straight win in a bowl game, a streak that stretches back to 2007.
Almost immediately after the win in the Boca Raton Bowl, Lane Kiffin left to take over as the head coach at Ole Miss. Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.