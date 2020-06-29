FAU football
Stetson athletics

FAU plucks another linebacker transfer from a lower level of the sport

By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In looking to shore up its depleted linebacking corps, FAU has turned to the lower level of the football transfer portal.

This past week, Hosea Barnwell, the Owls’ leading returning tackler, entered the NCAA transfer database.  Also, as noted by the Sun-Sentinel, senior linebacker Akileis Leroy is not currently listed on FAU’s online 2020 roster.

Conversely, FAU added a starting linebacker in the middle of last month from a shuttered Div. II program. Over the weekend, Antonio Andrews committed to the Owls as well.  The transfer made the commitment via Twitter.

The linebacker will come to FAU from Football Championship Subdivision member Stetson.  A graduate transfer, this will serve as his last season at the collegiate level.

This past season, Andrews led the Hatters with 3½ sacks and eight quarterback hits, while his 5½ tackles for loss were fifth.  He was also credited with 34 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

During his time at Stetson, the 6-3, 248-pound Andrews appeared in 25 games.

FAU is coming off a 2019 football campaign in which the Owls tied a school record with 11 wins.  Included in that was a first-ever win in the Conference USA championship game.  And the program’s fourth straight win in a bowl game, a streak that stretches back to 2007.

Almost immediately after the win in the Boca Raton BowlLane Kiffin left to take over as the head coach at Ole Miss.  Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.

Jim Harbaugh to take 10% pay cut at Michigan starting Aug. 1

Michigan football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

Go ahead and add the Michigan football coach taking one for the team.  Or school, as the case may be.

In April, it was reported that U-M athletic director Warde Manuel would be taking a five-percent pay cut. Monday, the school confirmed that Manuel will actually be taking a 10-percent cut in pay. Additionally, other senior-level administrators and many head coaches at Michigan, including football coach Jim Harbaugh, will be taking a 10-percent reduction in pay starting Aug. 1 of this year through the end of Fiscal Year 2021.  Men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard will take the same reduction as well.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Harbaugh’s $7.5 million in compensation was third nationally.  The reduction will cost Harbaugh somewhere in the neighborhood of $700,000.

Further reductions are in the offing as well.

Full-time staff members earning between $50,000-$100,000 will have salaries reduced by five percent, and employees earning between $100,001-$150,000 will have wages reduced by 7.5 percent during the same period. Staff earning less than $50,000 will not see any reduction in pay.

The reduction in expenses is part of a plan to work through an estimated $26 million in lost revenue.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Ex-Iowa RB Akrum Wadley says playing for Hawkeyes ‘was a living nightmare,’ wishes he had ‘never played for the Iowa Hawkeyes’

Iowa football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
3 Comments

An offseason of being on the wrong side of the headlines continues for Iowa football.

Amidst allegations that he directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” Chris Doyle and Iowa parted ways earlier this month.  Monday, former Iowa running back Akrum Wadley added to the negativity surrounding the football program with a lengthy statement that made the rounds on Facebook.

In the social-media missive, Wadley, who played for the Hawkeyes from 2014-17, described his time as an Iowa football player as “a living nightmare.” He went on to state that “I wish I never played for the Iowa Hawkeyes.”

Wadley also accused offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, of directing racially-charged remarks at him.

During the winter, the Iowa coaches handed out black wool NIKE hats to all the players. When we finished practice while leaving the field I liked to put my hat on immediately because it was cold and when sweating I didn’t want to get sick. One time when I was jogging to the facility, Coach Brian Ferentz says, ‘Hey Akrum, are you going to rob a gas station?’ I was so upset, but ignored him and kept going. This happened a couple more times in the same situation. The only difference is he said, ‘Akrum are you going to rob a liquor store?’ Those other times I just looked back at him and shook my head because I knew responding to him would result in some type of unfair punishment.

Wadley further claimed that Kirk Ferentz threatened to take away his meal card, alleging that he was forced to call his mother in New Jersey to order Dominos Pizza after the card was declined.  He also alleged that he “would have to go to a fan’s house earlier at night to eat.” Additionally, Wadley claimed he started drinking in college to help cope with the issues.

“My time at Iowa has done things to me that I am not going to discuss because knowing how these people treated me and other black athletes. I am done giving them power over me,” Wadley wrote. “My hope is my story and those of my teammates save others from the experiences, truths and mistake of playing under and for a coaching staff at Iowa that did and said nothing to stop the bullying and racism from happening to us under Chris Doyle, Brian Ferentz and Kirk Ferentz.”

As of yet, no one connected to the Iowa football program has publicly responded to Wadley’s allegations.

UTSA is the landing spot for Houston transfer WR Julon Williams, the highest-rated Cougar signee in 2018

UTSA football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

The UTSA football has been very adept at using the transfer portal to bolster its roster the past couple of months.

In early May, UMass wide receiver Brennon Dingle officially signed with the UTSA football team.  Late last month, Oklahoma defensive end Ron Taum Jr. committed to the Conference USA school.

A month after Tatum’s commitment, Julon Williams did the same via Twitter.  The Houston wide receiver had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.

Williams won’t be coming to UTSA football as a graduate transfer.  As a result, he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season for the Roadrunners.  Barring an unlikely waiver, of course.  That will leave the receiver two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Williams was a three-star member of the Houston football Class of 2018.  He was also the highest-rated signee for the Cougars that cycle.

The production on the field, however, failed to match that recruiting pedigree.  In two seasons, the Converse, Texas, native played in just two games.  Both of those appearances came as a true freshman.

In that limited action, Williams caught three passes for 61 yards.

UTSA is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign.  That led to Frank Wilson being fired in December and Jeff Traylor being hired a week later.

Arkansas will be new home for Oklahoma transfer WR Jaquayln Crawford, the sixth Power Five transfer added by Razorbacks this offseason

Arkansas football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In his first year in Fayetteville, new Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is making some transfer portal hay.  Especially when it comes to Power Five players.

Already this offseason, Arkansas has added five players with Power Five experience to its football roster.  This past weekend, Jaquayln Crawford made it a half-dozen as the Oklahoma transfer announced on Twitter his commitment to Arkansas football.  The wide receiver had entered the NCAA transfer database way back in November of last year.

Barring something out of the ordinary, Crawford will have to sit out his first season with Arkansas football.  That would leave him with two years of eligibility to start using with the Razorbacks in 2021.

Crawford was a four-star 2018 signee, rated as the No. 9 athlete in the country and the No. 19 player at any position in the state of Texas. Of the 23 members of OU’s class that year, only seven signees were rated higher than Crawford.

Despite that recruiting pedigree, Crawford played in just one game — the 2018 Kansas win last November — during his time with the Sooners.

As alluded to earlier, Crawford is the sixth transfer added this cycle from Power Five schools.  He’s also the seventh overall.

Those other six are linebacker Levi Draper (Oklahoma), quarterback Feleipe Franks (Florida), defensive back Jerry Jacobs (Arkansas State), defensive tackle Xavier Kelly (Clemson) and kicker AJ Reed (Duke).