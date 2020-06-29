One Georgia football player has successfully navigated the legal system.

In very late February, Devonte Wyatt was arrested by officers from the Clarke County Sherriff’s Office on three misdemeanor charges following a verbal altercation with a female in which he has a relationship. The rising senior defensive lineman for Georgia football was facing one count each of family violence, criminal trespass, and damage to property.

Four months later, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, all of the charges against Wyatt have been dismissed. A county official told the Athens Banner-Herald that, “[a]fter carefully reviewing the evidence and consulting with the alleged victim, we decided to dismiss the case in the interests of justice.”

It had been alleged that a verbal altercation at an on-campus residence ultimately led to Wyatt kicking the female’s door “multiple times from the hallway, damaging the door and forcing it open.” The damage to the door was estimated to be less than $500.

It’s unclear if Wyatt will be in line for any type of punishment from the Georgia football program.

“I’m disappointed in the misconduct that is outlined in the incident report,” UGA head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement at the time. “This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way.”

Wyatt was a four-star member of the Georgia football Class of 2018 after beginning his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. The past two seasons for the Bulldogs, Wyatt has played in 25 games. In a baker’s dozen appearances in 2019, he led all interior UGA linemen in tackles with 30, while his 27 quarterback pressures were second on the team.

His lone start at Georgia came in the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.