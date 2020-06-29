Go ahead and add the Michigan football coach taking one for the team. Or school, as the case may be.
In April, it was reported that U-M athletic director Warde Manuel would be taking a five-percent pay cut. Monday, the school confirmed that Manuel will actually be taking a 10-percent cut in pay. Additionally, other senior-level administrators and many head coaches at Michigan, including football coach Jim Harbaugh, will be taking a 10-percent reduction in pay starting Aug. 1 of this year through the end of Fiscal Year 2021. Men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard will take the same reduction as well.
According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Harbaugh’s $7.5 million in compensation was third nationally. The reduction will cost Harbaugh somewhere in the neighborhood of $700,000.
Further reductions are in the offing as well.
Full-time staff members earning between $50,000-$100,000 will have salaries reduced by five percent, and employees earning between $100,001-$150,000 will have wages reduced by 7.5 percent during the same period. Staff earning less than $50,000 will not see any reduction in pay.
The reduction in expenses is part of a plan to work through an estimated $26 million in lost revenue.
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.