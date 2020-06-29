Troy is apparently challenging UAB for football scheduling supremacy this offseason.

Troy and UAB announced a future home-and-home football series in early May. Then another earlier this month. In between, future games versus Missouri (HERE), Iowa (HERE) and Army (HERE) were added as well.

Late last week, Troy was at it again as the football program confirmed yet another home-and-home, this one with UMass. The Trojans will travel to Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Hadley, Mass., on Sept. 11, 2027. Then, the Minutemen make the trek to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sept. 14, 2030.

As the school noted in its release, Troy and UMass are concluding its current home-and-home series this season when the Trojans travel to the Minutemen on Sept. 12. Troy whipped UMass, 52-31, in 2016 in the first meeting between the two schools.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019. That was the Trojans’ first season under Chip Lindsey. Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.

UMass, meanwhile, is coming off a 1-11 season in the first year under Walt Bell. Since moving up to the FBS ranks for the 2012 season, the football independent has yet to finish with a record of .500 or better. In fact, their best seasons were a 4-8 record in both 2017 and 2018.