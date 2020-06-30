Late last week, the official Alabama football Twitter account posted a powerful video featuring several Crimson Tide players along with head coach Nick Saban. The words were written by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, who also participated in voicing his own essay. Others who read Leatherwood’s words were some of his teammates, including Mac Jones, Dylan Moses, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle, along with Saban.

“We are a team, black, white, brown,” Leatherwood states as the video opens. “And in this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters,” Saban said at one point, while Moses added, “And when we experience racism, it hurts.” The video closes with Smith stating, “Because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.” Those words then flash across the screen before fading out.

That didn’t sit well with one Alabama football fan as Mark Chambers, the mayor of Carbon Hill, Ala., took to Facebook to launch a grammatically-challenged diatribe stemming from the video. From al.com:

Chambers’ initial post read, “I got several Alabama pictures for sale Nick Sabin (sic) and the Tide is done in my opinion I’ll post them tomorrow”. When one person commented, “I think you may be right they haven’t looked as good the last couple of years,” Chambers replied, “I’m not getting rid of them because of how they have performed. Their sorry ass political views is why their (sic) getting out of my house.” In response to another comment, Chambers wrote, “When you put Black lives before all lives they can kiss my ass.

According to WHNT.com, Chambers turned in his letter of resignation Saturday, stepping down from his mayoral post. Carbon Hill is a city of around 2,000 people just outside of Birmingham.