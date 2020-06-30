Arizona football
DE Justin Belknap to transfer from Arizona to Montana

By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
One erstwhile Arizona Wildcat will start over at a lower rung on the college football ladder.

In mid-January, Justin Belknap too the first step in leaving the Arizona football program by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Five months later, the defensive end announced on Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Montana.

As Belknap will be coming to the Griz as a graduate transfer and moving down to the FCS level, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  This will also serve as Belknap’s sixth season of eligibility as he was granted a waiver by the NCAA.

“After talking to @Coach_Hauck and @GrizCoachGreen,” Belknap wrote, “I’m excited to announce I’m going to be heading up to Missoula to finish my football career.”

Belknap originally joined the Arizona football program as a walk-on in 2015. In the spring of 2017, the Henderson, Nevada, product was placed on scholarship.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Belknap started 22 of the 24 games in which he played in 2016 and 2017.  He also started the first two games of the 2018 season before going down with a broken foot.  This past fall, Belknap appeared in a dozen games, starting a pair of those contests.

For his career, Belknap has been credited with 54 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 4½ sacks, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Belknap is the second defensive starter to leave the Arizona football team this offseason.  Last month, starting safety Scottie Young Jr. transferred to West Virginia.

Matt Viator signs a two-year contract extension with Louisiana-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe football
By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT
By way of Louisiana-Monroe, a mini-spate of Group of Five football coaches getting extended continues.

Last week, Ball State announced a two-year contract extension for Mike Neu.  Around that same time, Louisiana-Monroe confirmed that its head football coach, Matt Viator, has signed an extended deal as well.  As was the case with Neu, Viator’s extension is for two years.

That leaves the coach signed with the Warhawks through the 2022 season.

“I’m grateful for the confidence that [athletic director] Scott McDonald and the University administration have in our football program,” Viator said in a statement. “Over the last four years, we’ve put a lot of time and effort into building a solid foundation for the program.

“We’re disappointed with the way last season ended, but we’re not discouraged. We know many hurdles still remain, but we’re headed down the right path of achieving our ultimate goals of competing for Sun Belt Championships and playing in bowl games.”

In four years at the Sun Belt Conference school, Viator has gone 19-29 overall and 15-17 in SBC play.  ULM was bowl-eligible in 2018 but didn’t get a postseason invite.  Last season, ULM could’ve clinched a bowl berth but suffered a one-point loss to rival Louisiana in the regular-season finale.

ULM has played in just one postseason game as an FBS program, the 2021 Independence Bowl.

“We’re fortunate to have Matt Viator at the helm of the ULM football program,” McDonald said in his statement. “He is widely recognized as one of the top head coaches in the Sun Belt Conference. Our program has made great strides over the last four seasons, the last two years in particular, narrowly missing becoming bowl eligible in consecutive seasons.

“Continuity is key for on-the-field success, so with the contract extension, we wanted to acknowledge and reward Coach V for the stability, excitement and competitiveness, he has brought to our program. Also, during these uncertain times with the COVID-19 pandemic, I cannot think of a better coach to provide steady and decisive leadership to our program. His primary focus remains ensuring the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaching and support staffs.

“Coach V has a vision and game plan for building a championship-caliber program, and I’m confident that our University will be rewarded for its commitment.”

There is no word on whether a raise is involved in the extension.  Last year, Viator was paid $390,000 in guaranteed compensation.  That number was ninth of the 10 SBC coaches listed in the USA Today coaches salary database.

North Carolina beats out Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M for five-star CB Tony Grimes

North Carolina football
By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT
Mack Brown and North Carolina are killing it on the football recruiting trail.  Still.

In late May, Virginia high schooler Tony Grimes used a video posted on Twitter to reveal his Final Four potential destinations.  And those four potential landing spots?  Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

At the time, Grimes stated he wouldn’t make a decision until Dec. 1.  Earlier this month, however, the touted 2021 football recruit announced an expedited timeline for a revelation.  As in, June 30.  Today.

And his decision?  North Carolina football, as seen on 247Sports.com‘s YouTube channel.

Grimes is a five-star recruit in the next cycle according to the 247Sports.com composite.  He’s the top-rated cornerback in the country.  And in his home state of Virginia, regardless of position.  On that same composite, he’s the No. 7 prospect in the country overall.

North Carolina football currently holds the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Clemson. This century, UNC has never had a Top-Five recruiting class. Their highest-ranked class in that span was 10th in 2007, the first year under Butch Davis. The Tar Heels have had five other classes that were Top 20 — 2020 (19th), 2018 (20th), 2011 (18th), 2009 (12th) and 2003 (18th).

Brown, of course, is no stranger to highly-rated recruiting classes. His last 14 years as the head coach at Texas, the Longhorns finished in the Top 10 on 10 different occasions. Included among that was the top-ranked class in 2002. Brown also pulled in the No. 2 classes in 2010 and 2012.

All told, Brown had five Top-Five classes during his time in Austin.

Iowa State DB Keontae Jones heads to the transfer portal

Iowa State football
By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT
Iowa State football has once again been hit with attrition in its secondary.

In mid-May, Iowa State confirmed that North Carolina defensive back Greg Ross had been added to its football roster. However, a month later, Ross is no longer listed on the official online roster for ISU.  It’s unclear what happened with the graduate transfer.

Now, 247Sports.com is reporting that defensive back Keontae Jones has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Jones was a three-star member of the Iowa State football Class of 2017.  The Cincinnati native was rated as the No. 25 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio.  Only four signees for the Cyclones that cycle were rated higher than Jones.

The cornerback held Power Five offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.  For what it’s worth, Jones took official visits to the Hoosiers and Hokies in addition to the Cyclones.

During his three seasons in Ames, Jones played in 13 games.  Nine of those appearances came during the 2019 season.  In that action, he was credited with five tackles.

At this point, it’s unclear if Jones is leaving Iowa State football as a graduate transfer.  If not, he would have to sit out 2020 and would be left with a year of eligibility.  If he is, he will have two years of eligibility he can start using this campaign.

Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz taking a voluntary 15% reduction in pay

Iowa football
By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Go ahead and add the Iowa football coach taking one for the team.  Or school, as the case may be.

Tuesday, and in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Iowa announced a series of budget-cutting moves to help trim roughly $15 million in expenditures.  One of those moves, the school confirmed, was Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz taking a voluntary 15% salary reduction for a period of one year.

Last season, Ferentz was paid $4.8 million according to the USA Today coaches salary database.  That figure was fifth among head coaches in the Big Ten.

In addition to Ferentz and other Hawkeyes coaches taking a pay cut, the school also announced that athletic director Gary Barta is reducing his total compensation package by 30%.

“None of this is easy for our coaches and staff. I appreciate their continued understanding in these uncertain times,” the Hawkeyes AD said in a statement. “The pandemic has dealt us a financial situation that requires difficult decisions. It is our responsibility to maintain a fiscally responsible operation while providing the highest level of service to our student-athletes.”

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.