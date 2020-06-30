Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One erstwhile Arizona Wildcat will start over at a lower rung on the college football ladder.

In mid-January, Justin Belknap too the first step in leaving the Arizona football program by entering the NCAA transfer database. Five months later, the defensive end announced on Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Montana.

As Belknap will be coming to the Griz as a graduate transfer and moving down to the FCS level, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. This will also serve as Belknap’s sixth season of eligibility as he was granted a waiver by the NCAA.

“After talking to @Coach_Hauck and @GrizCoachGreen,” Belknap wrote, “I’m excited to announce I’m going to be heading up to Missoula to finish my football career.”

Belknap originally joined the Arizona football program as a walk-on in 2015. In the spring of 2017, the Henderson, Nevada, product was placed on scholarship.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Belknap started 22 of the 24 games in which he played in 2016 and 2017. He also started the first two games of the 2018 season before going down with a broken foot. This past fall, Belknap appeared in a dozen games, starting a pair of those contests.

For his career, Belknap has been credited with 54 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 4½ sacks, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Belknap is the second defensive starter to leave the Arizona football team this offseason. Last month, starting safety Scottie Young Jr. transferred to West Virginia.