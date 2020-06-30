Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Go ahead and add the Iowa football coach taking one for the team. Or school, as the case may be.

Tuesday, and in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Iowa announced a series of budget-cutting moves to help trim roughly $15 million in expenditures. One of those moves, the school confirmed, was Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz taking a voluntary 15% salary reduction for a period of one year.

Last season, Ferentz was paid $4.8 million according to the USA Today coaches salary database. That figure was fifth among head coaches in the Big Ten.

In addition to Ferentz and other Hawkeyes coaches taking a pay cut, the school also announced that athletic director Gary Barta is reducing his total compensation package by 30%.

“None of this is easy for our coaches and staff. I appreciate their continued understanding in these uncertain times,” the Hawkeyes AD said in a statement. “The pandemic has dealt us a financial situation that requires difficult decisions. It is our responsibility to maintain a fiscally responsible operation while providing the highest level of service to our student-athletes.”

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.