Go ahead and add the Iowa football coach taking one for the team. Or school, as the case may be.
Tuesday, and in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Iowa announced a series of budget-cutting moves to help trim roughly $15 million in expenditures. One of those moves, the school confirmed, was Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz taking a voluntary 15% salary reduction for a period of one year.
Last season, Ferentz was paid $4.8 million according to the USA Today coaches salary database. That figure was fifth among head coaches in the Big Ten.
In addition to Ferentz and other Hawkeyes coaches taking a pay cut, the school also announced that athletic director Gary Barta is reducing his total compensation package by 30%.
“None of this is easy for our coaches and staff. I appreciate their continued understanding in these uncertain times,” the Hawkeyes AD said in a statement. “The pandemic has dealt us a financial situation that requires difficult decisions. It is our responsibility to maintain a fiscally responsible operation while providing the highest level of service to our student-athletes.”
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
- Arizona (HERE).
- Boise State (HERE).
- Colorado (HERE).
- Illinois (HERE).
- Iowa State (HERE).
- Kansas (HERE).
- Kansas State (HERE)
- Louisville (HERE).
- Michigan (HERE)
- Minnesota (HERE).
- Missouri (HERE).
- Northern Illinois (HERE).
- Oregon (HERE and HERE).
- Rutgers (HERE).
- South Carolina (HERE).
- Syracuse (HERE).
- USC (HERE).
- UTSA (HERE).
- Wake Forest (HERE).
- Washington State (HERE).
- Western Kentucky (HERE).
- Western Michigan (HERE).
- West Virginia (HERE).
- Wyoming (HERE).
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.