Iowa State football has once again been hit with attrition in its secondary.

In mid-May, Iowa State confirmed that North Carolina defensive back Greg Ross had been added to its football roster. However, a month later, Ross is no longer listed on the official online roster for ISU. It’s unclear what happened with the graduate transfer.

Now, 247Sports.com is reporting that defensive back Keontae Jones has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Jones was a three-star member of the Iowa State football Class of 2017. The Cincinnati native was rated as the No. 25 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio. Only four signees for the Cyclones that cycle were rated higher than Jones.

The cornerback held Power Five offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin. For what it’s worth, Jones took official visits to the Hoosiers and Hokies in addition to the Cyclones.

During his three seasons in Ames, Jones played in 13 games. Nine of those appearances came during the 2019 season. In that action, he was credited with five tackles.

At this point, it’s unclear if Jones is leaving Iowa State football as a graduate transfer. If not, he would have to sit out 2020 and would be left with a year of eligibility. If he is, he will have two years of eligibility he can start using this campaign.