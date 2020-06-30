Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mack Brown and North Carolina are killing it on the football recruiting trail. Still.

In late May, Virginia high schooler Tony Grimes used a video posted on Twitter to reveal his Final Four potential destinations. And those four potential landing spots? Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

At the time, Grimes stated he wouldn’t make a decision until Dec. 1. Earlier this month, however, the touted 2021 football recruit announced an expedited timeline for a revelation. As in, June 30. Today.

And his decision? North Carolina football, as seen on 247Sports.com‘s YouTube channel.

Grimes is a five-star recruit in the next cycle according to the 247Sports.com composite. He’s the top-rated cornerback in the country. And in his home state of Virginia, regardless of position. On that same composite, he’s the No. 7 prospect in the country overall.

North Carolina football currently holds the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Clemson. This century, UNC has never had a Top-Five recruiting class. Their highest-ranked class in that span was 10th in 2007, the first year under Butch Davis. The Tar Heels have had five other classes that were Top 20 — 2020 (19th), 2018 (20th), 2011 (18th), 2009 (12th) and 2003 (18th).

Brown, of course, is no stranger to highly-rated recruiting classes. His last 14 years as the head coach at Texas, the Longhorns finished in the Top 10 on 10 different occasions. Included among that was the top-ranked class in 2002. Brown also pulled in the No. 2 classes in 2010 and 2012.

All told, Brown had five Top-Five classes during his time in Austin.