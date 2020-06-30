North Carolina football
North Carolina beats out Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M for five-star CB Tony Grimes

Jun 30, 2020
Mack Brown and North Carolina are killing it on the football recruiting trail.  Still.

In late May, Virginia high schooler Tony Grimes used a video posted on Twitter to reveal his Final Four potential destinations.  And those four potential landing spots?  Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

At the time, Grimes stated he wouldn’t make a decision until Dec. 1.  Earlier this month, however, the touted 2021 football recruit announced an expedited timeline for a revelation.  As in, June 30.  Today.

And his decision?  North Carolina football, as seen on 247Sports.com‘s YouTube channel.

Grimes is a five-star recruit in the next cycle according to the 247Sports.com composite.  He’s the top-rated cornerback in the country.  And in his home state of Virginia, regardless of position.  On that same composite, he’s the No. 7 prospect in the country overall.

North Carolina football currently holds the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Clemson. This century, UNC has never had a Top-Five recruiting class. Their highest-ranked class in that span was 10th in 2007, the first year under Butch Davis. The Tar Heels have had five other classes that were Top 20 — 2020 (19th), 2018 (20th), 2011 (18th), 2009 (12th) and 2003 (18th).

Brown, of course, is no stranger to highly-rated recruiting classes. His last 14 years as the head coach at Texas, the Longhorns finished in the Top 10 on 10 different occasions. Included among that was the top-ranked class in 2002. Brown also pulled in the No. 2 classes in 2010 and 2012.

All told, Brown had five Top-Five classes during his time in Austin.

Iowa State DB Keontae Jones heads to the transfer portal

Iowa State football
Jun 30, 2020
Iowa State football has once again been hit with attrition in its secondary.

In mid-May, Iowa State confirmed that North Carolina defensive back Greg Ross had been added to its football roster. However, a month later, Ross is no longer listed on the official online roster for ISU.  It’s unclear what happened with the graduate transfer.

Now, 247Sports.com is reporting that defensive back Keontae Jones has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Jones was a three-star member of the Iowa State football Class of 2017.  The Cincinnati native was rated as the No. 25 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio.  Only four signees for the Cyclones that cycle were rated higher than Jones.

The cornerback held Power Five offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.  For what it’s worth, Jones took official visits to the Hoosiers and Hokies in addition to the Cyclones.

During his three seasons in Ames, Jones played in 13 games.  Nine of those appearances came during the 2019 season.  In that action, he was credited with five tackles.

At this point, it’s unclear if Jones is leaving Iowa State football as a graduate transfer.  If not, he would have to sit out 2020 and would be left with a year of eligibility.  If he is, he will have two years of eligibility he can start using this campaign.

Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz taking a voluntary 15% reduction in pay

Iowa football
Jun 30, 2020
Go ahead and add the Iowa football coach taking one for the team.  Or school, as the case may be.

Tuesday, and in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Iowa announced a series of budget-cutting moves to help trim roughly $15 million in expenditures.  One of those moves, the school confirmed, was Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz taking a voluntary 15% salary reduction for a period of one year.

Last season, Ferentz was paid $4.8 million according to the USA Today coaches salary database.  That figure was fifth among head coaches in the Big Ten.

In addition to Ferentz and other Hawkeyes coaches taking a pay cut, the school also announced that athletic director Gary Barta is reducing his total compensation package by 30%.

“None of this is easy for our coaches and staff. I appreciate their continued understanding in these uncertain times,” the Hawkeyes AD said in a statement. “The pandemic has dealt us a financial situation that requires difficult decisions. It is our responsibility to maintain a fiscally responsible operation while providing the highest level of service to our student-athletes.”

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Former Penn State, Notre Dame DB CJ Holmes to transfer to Kent State

Kent State football
Jun 30, 2020
CJ Holmes may be done with Penn State football, but he’s not done facing Penn State football.  Probably.

Earlier this month, Holmes placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Two weeks later, the defensive back took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Kent State.

The move to the Golden Flashes continues an up-and-down collegiate career for the player.

Holmes was originally a four-star 2017 signee at Notre Dame.  He ran for 32 yards in the regular season as a true freshman… then the off-field issue hit.

Holmes was arrested for shoplifting in December of 2017 and was subsequently suspended from Notre Dame’s bowl game.  That suspension ultimately gave way to the dismissal from the football program nearly a month later.  In July of 2018, he transferred into the Penn State football program as a walk-on.

After sitting out the 2018 campaign — and switching from running back to safety — Holmes appeared in eight games this past season.

It’s unclear if Holmes will be leaving the Nittany Lions as a graduate.  If so, he’ll have two years of eligibility he can begin using immediately.  If not, he’d have to sit out 2020 at an FBS school.  That would leave him a year to use in 2021.

Holmes is at least the third Power Five transfer to move on to Kent this cycle.  In March, it was Nebraska cornerback Tony Butler.  Earlier this month, it was Syracuse linebacker Juan Wallace.

Kent State is coming off just its fifth bowl-eligible football season in the past four decades. The Golden Flashes also captured their first-ever bowl win following the 2019 regular season.

Mayor of Alabama city resigns after Facebook response to Crimson Tide football’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ video

Alabama football
Jun 30, 2020
Late last week, the official Alabama football Twitter account posted a powerful video featuring several Crimson Tide players along with head coach Nick Saban.  The words were written by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, who also participated in voicing his own essay.  Others who read Leatherwood’s words were some of his teammates, including Mac JonesDylan MosesDeVonta SmithPatrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle, along with Saban.

“We are a team, black, white, brown,” Leatherwood states as the video opens. “And in this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters,” Saban said at one point, while Moses added, “And when we experience racism, it hurts.” The video closes with Smith stating, “Because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.” Those words then flash across the screen before fading out.

That didn’t sit well with one Alabama football fan as Mark Chambers, the mayor of Carbon Hill, Ala., took to Facebook to launch a grammatically-challenged diatribe stemming from the video.  From al.com:

Chambers’ initial post read, “I got several Alabama pictures for sale Nick Sabin (sic) and the Tide is done in my opinion I’ll post them tomorrow”. When one person commented, “I think you may be right they haven’t looked as good the last couple of years,” Chambers replied, “I’m not getting rid of them because of how they have performed. Their sorry ass political views is why their (sic) getting out of my house.” In response to another comment, Chambers wrote, “When you put Black lives before all lives they can kiss my ass.

According to WHNT.com, Chambers turned in his letter of resignation Saturday, stepping down from his mayoral post.  Carbon Hill is a city of around 2,000 people just outside of Birmingham.

 