If you had Arizona State on your “College Football Transfer Portal” bingo card, mark it off.

According to 247Sports.com, A.J. Carter has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The move came almost six months to the day that the running back fumbled, literally, the biggest opportunity of his collegiate career.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Carter was a three-star member of the Arizona State football Class of 2018. He was rated as the No. 29 player in the state of Louisiana regardless of position.

The past two seasons, Varter has played in 16 games for the Sun Devils. A dozen of those appearances came this past season. Carter started one of those games — the Sun Bowl win over Florida State. However, the back fumbled twice and dropped a pass, a series of stumbles that essentially sidelined him for the last two quarters of the postseason game.

During his time at ASU, Carter ran for 50 yards on 19 carries. He also caught two passes for 25 yards.