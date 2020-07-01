Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 1, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Army announces 76-man signing class

THE SYNOPSIS: USA! USA! USA!

2018

THE HEADLINE: It’s July 1, so Liberty is now officially college football’s newest FBS program; Idaho drops to FCS

THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, Liberty won its first bowl game. And saw attrition from players citing “racial insensitivity.”

2017

THE HEADLINE: It’s July 1, which means UAB and Coastal Carolina are official FBS members now

THE SYNOPSIS: UAB went 8-5 in its second first FBS season. Coastal Carolina went 3-9.

2016

THE HEADLINE: BYU still wants to join a Power 5 conference

THE SYNOPSIS: Four years later, the want is still there. So that’s something?

2015

THE HEADLINE: Dependence Day: Navy officially joins AAC

THE SYNOPSIS: From our post that day:

For the first 135 years of its existence, Navy played as a football independent. With Independence Day just three days away, the Midshipmen have officially shed that football independence for its first-ever conference home.

2013

THE HEADLINE: It’s officially conference moving day for myriad FBS programs

THE SYNOPSIS: Are you sensing a theme with this First of July date? Pitt and Syracuse officially joined the ACC. And the WAC ceased to exist as a football conference.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Boise State officially leaving for the Big East

THE SYNOPSIS: Boise State is still a member of the Mountain West Conference. So there’s that.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Dawn of new conference era brings yawns, shoulder shrugs from some coaches

THE SYNOPSIS: From our post that day. Again:

The Pac-10 has officially became the Pac-12 with the additions of Colorado (Big 12) and Utah (Mountain West). The Big Ten officially became the, well, Big Ten despite the addition of Nebraska (Big 12) as its 12th member. Boise State will now be a full-fledged voting member of the Mountain West after bolting the depleted and beleaguered WAC, while BYU (Mountain West) has shed its conference clothes and exchanged them for football independence.

2010

THE HEADLINE: UGA AD Damon Evans busted for DUI

THE SYNOPSIS: After the red panties scandal, Evans rehabbed his image. And resurfaced as the athletic director at Maryland.