The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 1, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Army announces 76-man signing class
THE SYNOPSIS: USA! USA! USA!
2018
THE HEADLINE: It’s July 1, so Liberty is now officially college football’s newest FBS program; Idaho drops to FCS
THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, Liberty won its first bowl game. And saw attrition from players citing “racial insensitivity.”
2017
THE HEADLINE: It’s July 1, which means UAB and Coastal Carolina are official FBS members now
THE SYNOPSIS: UAB went 8-5 in its second first FBS season. Coastal Carolina went 3-9.
2016
THE HEADLINE: BYU still wants to join a Power 5 conference
THE SYNOPSIS: Four years later, the want is still there. So that’s something?
2015
THE HEADLINE: Dependence Day: Navy officially joins AAC
THE SYNOPSIS: From our post that day:
For the first 135 years of its existence, Navy played as a football independent. With Independence Day just three days away, the Midshipmen have officially shed that football independence for its first-ever conference home.
2013
THE HEADLINE: It’s officially conference moving day for myriad FBS programs
THE SYNOPSIS: Are you sensing a theme with this First of July date? Pitt and Syracuse officially joined the ACC. And the WAC ceased to exist as a football conference.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Boise State officially leaving for the Big East
THE SYNOPSIS: Boise State is still a member of the Mountain West Conference. So there’s that.
2011
THE HEADLINE: Dawn of new conference era brings yawns, shoulder shrugs from some coaches
THE SYNOPSIS: From our post that day. Again:
The Pac-10 has officially became the Pac-12 with the additions of Colorado (Big 12) and Utah (Mountain West). The Big Ten officially became the, well, Big Ten despite the addition of Nebraska (Big 12) as its 12th member. Boise State will now be a full-fledged voting member of the Mountain West after bolting the depleted and beleaguered WAC, while BYU (Mountain West) has shed its conference clothes and exchanged them for football independence.
2010
THE HEADLINE: UGA AD Damon Evans busted for DUI
THE SYNOPSIS: After the red panties scandal, Evans rehabbed his image. And resurfaced as the athletic director at Maryland.