Canadian-born Kevin Mital leaving Syracuse for a university in Quebec

By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
It appears one member of the Syracuse football program is headed back north of the border.

In late August of last year, Syracuse announced that Kevin Mital had officially joined the ACC football program as part of its Class of 2019.  The wide receiver came to the Orange from Montreal’s Collège André-Grasset.

As relayed by 247Sports.com, it’s now being reported by Charles-Antoine Sinotte of TA Sports that Mital is headed back to Quebec.  It appears that the receiver will continue his collegiate playing career in his native country of Canada.

Below is the French-to-English translation from Sinotte’s tweet.

The receiver star of Grasset Kevin Mital returns to Quebec. After committing to Syracuse football in the NCAA he’ll be back to football university RSEQ. Laval was his 1st choice in Quebec before leaving, but Mr. Iaduluca (UdeM) was in Grasset with him. To be continued!

(For those curious, “Laval” is Laval University in Quebec.)

Should Mital reverse course and remain in the States?  The portal could very well beckon.  Speaking of which…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As a true freshman for Syracuse football last year, the 6-1, 232-pound Mital took a redshirt.  He was, though, named as an ACC Honor Roll selection.

Utah’s Morgan Scalley will remain as DC, but has salary cut in half and is no longer head coach-in-waiting

Utah football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
A Utah football assistant coach’s actions from years ago proved costly.  But, to the surprise of some, didn’t cost him his job.

Early last month, Utah announced that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has been suspended by the football program, effective immediately.  According to athletic director Mark Harlan, a 2013 text message that contained racist language triggered the suspension.  While Scalley acknowledged using the slur, Harlan stated that a review of the situation was being conducted.

Nearly a month later, Utah announced Wednesday that Scalley will continue on as coordinator.  However, he will be sanctioned.

In December of last year, Scalley agreed to a new contract that pushed his salary from $525,000 to $1.1 million.  On top of that, he verbally agreed to be the head coach-in-waiting for the Utes.  As part of his sanctions in connection to the racist language, his salary will revert back to the 2018 compensation of $525,000.  Scalley will also be working on a one-year deal.  Additionally, Harlan has rescinded the verbal offer to Scalley to be the head coach-in-waiting.

The school noted that “$100,000 previously directed to Coach Scalley’s compensation will be redirected to enhance programming and staffing support to the Athletic Department’s U.T.A.H. Group (United Together Against Hate), a student-athlete forum launched in early 2019.”

“We recognize the magnitude of this decision and the incredibly complex nature of these issues,” Harlan stated. “We are grateful to all who participated in the review and who provided thoughtful and important information to evaluate. We thank you for your patience during this process.”

Scalley has spent the past 12 seasons (2008-19) as part of the on-field Utah football coaching staff.  The two years prior to that, he was a Utah football staffer.  On top of that,  also played his college football for the Utes from 2001-04.  The only season he hasn’t been a part of the Utes program since 2001 as either a player, staffer or coach was in 2005.

Tulane adds fifth Power Five transfer this year, this one from Georgia Tech

Tulane football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
The Power Five transfer train has made yet another stop at the Tulane football program.

In late March, Ajani Kerr entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Three months later, Tulane confirmed that the Georgia Tech defensive back has officially signed and been added to the football roster.

Kerr comes to the Green Wave as a graduate transfer.  This coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Kerr was a two-star member of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class coming out of high school in Georgia.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Kerr played in 29 games the past three seasons.  Five of those appearances came in 2019.

In that action, Kerr had been credited with 66 tackles (55 solo, 11 assisted) and one fumble recovery.

Kerr is one of four Power Five transfers to join Tulane football this offseason.

Jan. 24, Tulane football officially welcomed Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Kevin Henry. Four days later, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones was formally added to the roster as well. In late January, Florida State cornerback Kyle Meyers tweeted his move to the Green Wave.  Last month, Tulane confirmed the signing of Duke transfer offensive lineman Jaylen Miller.

Additionally, running back Corey Dauphine was granted a sixth season of eligibility in March.  Dauphine has been the Green Wave’s second-leading rusher each of the past two seasons.

Arizona State sees RB A.J. Carter hit the transfer portal

Arizona State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
If you had Arizona State on your “College Football Transfer Portal” bingo card, mark it off.

According to 247Sports.com, A.J. Carter has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The move came almost six months to the day that the running back fumbled, literally, the biggest opportunity of his collegiate career.

Carter was a three-star member of the Arizona State football Class of 2018.  He was rated as the No. 29 player in the state of Louisiana regardless of position.

The past two seasons, Varter has played in 16 games for the Sun Devils.  A dozen of those appearances came this past season.  Carter started one of those games — the Sun Bowl win over Florida State.  However, the back fumbled twice and dropped a pass, a series of stumbles that essentially sidelined him for the last two quarters of the postseason game.

During his time at ASU, Carter ran for 50 yards on 19 carries.  He also caught two passes for 25 yards.

Two NC State players get sixth seasons of eligibility from the NCAA

NC State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
The NC State football program and a couple of its players are on the receiving end of the NCAA’s never-ending benevolence.

The Wolpacker magazine this week reported that tight end Dylan Autenrieth and wide receiver C.J. Riley have each been granted a sixth season of eligibility.  By way of their official bios HERE and HERE, the players’ extended eligibility was confirmed by the NC State football program.

Both Autenrieth and Riley will be fifth-year seniors in 2020.  That extra season of eligibility will allow the duo to play in 2021 as well.

Autenrieth and Riley were each three-star members of the NC State football Class of 2016.  The former played his high school football in Georgia, the latter in Florida.

Both players took a redshirt their true freshman seasons.  Riley was sidelined for that initial season after tearing an ACL and undergoing surgery in the summer. He also tore his ACL in the 2019 opener and, obviously, missed the rest of last season as well.

Autenrieth began the 2019 season as the starting tight end for the Wolfpack.  In the third game of the year, however, Autenrieth went down with what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury.  During his time with the ACC school, Autenrieth caught five passes for 67 yards.

When healthy in 2017 and 2018, Riley totaled 457 yards and two touchdowns on 37 receptions.  Riley played in 26 games those two seasons.

NC State had been scheduled to open the 2020 football season against Louisville Thursday, Sept. 3.  Because of the Kentucky Derby being moved that weekend, however, that game was moved up to Sept. 2.