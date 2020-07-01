Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears one member of the Syracuse football program is headed back north of the border.

In late August of last year, Syracuse announced that Kevin Mital had officially joined the ACC football program as part of its Class of 2019. The wide receiver came to the Orange from Montreal’s Collège André-Grasset.

As relayed by 247Sports.com, it’s now being reported by Charles-Antoine Sinotte of TA Sports that Mital is headed back to Quebec. It appears that the receiver will continue his collegiate playing career in his native country of Canada.

Below is the French-to-English translation from Sinotte’s tweet.

The receiver star of Grasset Kevin Mital returns to Quebec. After committing to Syracuse football in the NCAA he’ll be back to football university RSEQ. Laval was his 1st choice in Quebec before leaving, but Mr. Iaduluca (UdeM) was in Grasset with him. To be continued!

(For those curious, “Laval” is Laval University in Quebec.)

Le receveur ⭐️ d’ @AndreGrasset Kevin Mital de retour au Québec. Après s’être commis à @CuseFootball dans la NCAA, il sera plutôt de retour au 🏈 univ. RSEQ Laval était son 1er choix au Qc avant de quitter, mais M. Iadeluca (UdeM) était à Grasset avec lui. A suivre! — CA Sinotte (@CASinotteTVAS) June 29, 2020

Should Mital reverse course and remain in the States? The portal could very well beckon. Speaking of which…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As a true freshman for Syracuse football last year, the 6-1, 232-pound Mital took a redshirt. He was, though, named as an ACC Honor Roll selection.