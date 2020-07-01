Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Power Five transfer train has made yet another stop at the Tulane football program.

In late March, Ajani Kerr entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Three months later, Tulane confirmed that the Georgia Tech defensive back has officially signed and been added to the football roster.

Kerr comes to the Green Wave as a graduate transfer. This coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Welcome to the WAVE, Ajani! 🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/mkJcFWjWDm — Coach Willie Fritz (@CoachWEFritz) June 30, 2020

Kerr was a two-star member of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class coming out of high school in Georgia. After redshirting as a true freshman, Kerr played in 29 games the past three seasons. Five of those appearances came in 2019.

In that action, Kerr had been credited with 66 tackles (55 solo, 11 assisted) and one fumble recovery.

Kerr is one of four Power Five transfers to join Tulane football this offseason.

Jan. 24, Tulane football officially welcomed Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Kevin Henry. Four days later, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones was formally added to the roster as well. In late January, Florida State cornerback Kyle Meyers tweeted his move to the Green Wave. Last month, Tulane confirmed the signing of Duke transfer offensive lineman Jaylen Miller.

Additionally, running back Corey Dauphine was granted a sixth season of eligibility in March. Dauphine has been the Green Wave’s second-leading rusher each of the past two seasons.