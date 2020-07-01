UConn football
Getty Images

UConn officially embarks on its journey as a football independent

By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 7:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For UConn football, its divorce is official.  And it will now tread the same independent waters as the Notre Dames and BYUs — and Libertys and New Mexico States — of the college football world.

In June of last year, it was confirmed that UConn will be leaving the AAC and rejoining the Big East in all sports but football, paying $17 million on its way out the door for the privilege.  As the Big East doesn’t sponsor football, though, UConn is set to make a go of it as a league-less football program.

As the calendar flips from June 30 to July 1, UConn embracing its independence on the gridiron is officially official.  Tuesday, prior to it becoming a done deal, the American Athletic Conference thanked the school on its way out of the door.

“We are proud to have had @UConnHuskies as a founding member of The American,” the AAC tweeted. “We wish the Huskies well and look forward to a bright future.”

This won’t be the first time UConn football has played as an independent in the sport.  From 2000-03, they transitioned from Div. I-AA to I-A without a conference.  In 2004, the university joined the Big East conference.  They spent nine years in that league before joining the AAC for the 2013 season.

In mid-May of this year, UConn announced a multi-year partnership with CBS Sports Network.  That network will television nearly every Huskies home game over the next four years.  Four of UConn’s seven home games will be televised by CBSSN in 2020.  Then, from 2021 through 2023, all homes games will be shown on the network.

The AAC, meanwhile, will move forward with 11 football-playing members.

Arizona State sees RB A.J. Carter his the transfer portal

Arizona State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If you had Arizona State on your “College Football Transfer Portal” bingo card, mark it off.

According to 247Sports.com, A.J. Carter has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The move came almost six months to the day that the running back fumbled, literally, the biggest opportunity of his collegiate career.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Carter was a three-star member of the Arizona State football Class of 2018.  He was rated as the No. 29 player in the state of Louisiana regardless of position.

The past two seasons, Varter has played in 16 games for the Sun Devils.  A dozen of those appearances came this past season.  Carter started one of those games — the Sun Bowl win over Florida State.  However, the back fumbled twice and dropped a pass, a series of stumbles that essentially sidelined him for the last two quarters of the postseason game.

During his time at ASU, Carter ran for 50 yards on 19 carries.  He also caught two passes for 25 yards.

Two NC State players get sixth seasons of eligibility from the NCAA

NC State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NC State football program and a couple of its players are on the receiving end of the NCAA’s never-ending benevolence.

The Wolpacker magazine this week reported that tight end Dylan Autenrieth and wide receiver C.J. Riley have each been granted a sixth season of eligibility.  By way of their official bios HERE and HERE, the players’ extended eligibility was confirmed by the NC State football program.

Both Autenrieth and Riley will be fifth-year seniors in 2020.  That extra season of eligibility will allow the duo to play in 2021 as well.

Autenrieth and Riley were each three-star members of the NC State football Class of 2016.  The former played his high school football in Georgia, the latter in Florida.

Both players took a redshirt their true freshman seasons.  Riley was sidelined for that initial season after tearing an ACL and undergoing surgery in the summer. He also tore his ACL in the 2019 opener and, obviously, missed the rest of last season as well.

Autenrieth began the 2019 season as the starting tight end for the Wolfpack.  In the third game of the year, however, Autenrieth went down with what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury.  During his time with the ACC school, Autenrieth caught five passes for 67 yards.

When healthy in 2017 and 2018, Riley totaled 457 yards and two touchdowns on 37 receptions.  Riley played in 26 games those two seasons.

NC State had been scheduled to open the 2020 football season against Louisville Thursday, Sept. 3.  Because of the Kentucky Derby being moved that weekend, however, that game was moved up to Sept. 2.

Ole Miss, Charlotte announce future home-and-home series

Ole Miss football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 9:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Miss has been quite busy on the football scheduling front over the past could of months.

Most noteworthy, Ole Miss and USC announced a future home-and-home series in football in the middle of last month.  The SEC West school also announced a future home-and-home with South Alabama (HERE) and a one-off game with Alcorn State (HERE).  That latter game marks its first-ever against a historically black college and university.  Additionally, this year’s opener against Baylor was moved from Saturday, Sept. 5, to Sunday, Sept. 6.

Tuesday, the scheduling cornucopia for Ole Miss continued as a football home-and-home series with Charlotte was confirmed by both schools.  The Rebels will travel to Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium, Sept. 12, 2026. Then the 49ers will make the trek to Oxford, Miss., on Sept. 4, 2027, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss will become the first-ever SEC team to play the 49ers at home.  The 2026 game will also mark the first-ever meeting between the programs.

“What an incredible opportunity for Niner Nation to enjoy an SEC opponent on our campus, and then make a return trip to one of the most legendary settings in college football — The Grove,” a statement from Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill read. “As our program continues its competitive ascent, expect to see more exciting match-ups of this caliber.”

Charlotte has previously played road games against SEC members Kentucky (2015) and Tennessee (2018).  The 49ers will also travel to the Vols this season. Future road matchups against that conference that have already been announced include South Carolina (2022), Florida (2023) and Georgia (2025).

Per the school, ACC member Duke will become the first Power Five school to play at Charlotte in 2021. The Conference USA school will also host the Big Ten’s Maryland in 2022 and the ACC’s North Carolina in 2025.

“Anytime you’re competing against the Southeastern Conference, you’re obviously talking about the big time,” said 49ers head coach Will Healy. “It’s huge for our student-athlete experience to play in those types of ACC and SEC atmospheres, but also great to get those programs to our place. It’s a priority for us to continue to build the fan experience here, and having Duke, Maryland, North Carolina and now Ole Miss coming to our place is a great way to do that.”

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Navy officially shedding 135 years of football independence

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 1, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Army announces 76-man signing class
THE SYNOPSIS: USA! USA! USA!

2018

THE HEADLINE: It’s July 1, so Liberty is now officially college football’s newest FBS program; Idaho drops to FCS
THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, Liberty won its first bowl game. And saw attrition from players citing “racial insensitivity.”

2017

THE HEADLINE: It’s July 1, which means UAB and Coastal Carolina are official FBS members now
THE SYNOPSIS: UAB went 8-5 in its second first FBS season.  Coastal Carolina went 3-9.

2016

THE HEADLINE: BYU still wants to join a Power 5 conference
THE SYNOPSIS: Four years later, the want is still there. So that’s something?

2015

THE HEADLINE: Dependence Day: Navy officially joins AAC
THE SYNOPSIS: From our post that day:

For the first 135 years of its existence, Navy played as a football independent.  With Independence Day just three days away, the Midshipmen have officially shed that football independence for its first-ever conference home.

2013

THE HEADLINE: It’s officially conference moving day for myriad FBS programs
THE SYNOPSIS: Are you sensing a theme with this First of July date?  Pitt and Syracuse officially joined the ACC. And the WAC ceased to exist as a football conference.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Boise State officially leaving for the Big East
THE SYNOPSIS: Boise State is still a member of the Mountain West Conference.  So there’s that.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Dawn of new conference era brings yawns, shoulder shrugs from some coaches
THE SYNOPSIS: From our post that day.  Again:

The Pac-10 has officially became the Pac-12 with the additions of Colorado (Big 12) and Utah (Mountain West). The Big Ten officially became the, well, Big Ten despite the addition of Nebraska (Big 12) as its 12th member. Boise State will now be a full-fledged voting member of the Mountain West after bolting the depleted and beleaguered WAC, while BYU (Mountain West) has shed its conference clothes and exchanged them for football independence.

2010

THE HEADLINE: UGA AD Damon Evans busted for DUI
THE SYNOPSIS: After the red panties scandal, Evans rehabbed his image.  And resurfaced as the athletic director at Maryland.