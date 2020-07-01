Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a circuitous route, T.J. Robinson is back where most thought he was headed in the first place: USF football.

A Riverview (Fla.) High School product, Robinson committed to USF football in June of 2018. However, the defensive back ultimately ended up signing with Rutgers. This offseason, though, Robinson opted to enter the NCAA transfer database. Monday of this week, Robinson confirmed that he will be transferring back south and into the USF football program.

Barring the unexpected, Robinson will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with three seasons of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

New Home 💚 #gobulls🐂 pic.twitter.com/rCyQK71s3B — T J R O B I N S O N (@Tj_Robinson_) June 29, 2020

Robinson was a three-star member of the Class of 2019 for the Scarlet Knights. According to 247Sports.com, FIU had offered Robinson after he surfaced in the transfer poral.

In his lone seasons at Rutgers, Robinson appeared in four games. He was credited with five tackles.

USF has been busy scouring the portal for talent this offseason. In the past few months, the Bulls have added five Power Five transfers Jeff Scott has added since he was hired Dec. 9.

In addition to those, well, additions, USF also brought in Northern Illinois tight end Mitchell Brinkman and Alcorn State quarterback Noah Johnson.