USF brings Rutgers transfer DB T.J. Robinson back home

By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
After a circuitous route, T.J. Robinson is back where most thought he was headed in the first place: USF football.

A Riverview (Fla.) High School product, Robinson committed to USF football in June of 2018.    However, the defensive back ultimately ended up signing with Rutgers.  This offseason, though, Robinson opted to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Monday of this week, Robinson confirmed that he will be transferring back south and into the USF football program.

Barring the unexpected, Robinson will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would leave him with three seasons of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

Robinson was a three-star member of the Class of 2019 for the Scarlet Knights.  According to 247Sports.com, FIU had offered Robinson after he surfaced in the transfer poral.

In his lone seasons at Rutgers, Robinson appeared in four games.  He was credited with five tackles.

USF has been busy scouring the portal for talent this offseason. In the past few months, the Bulls have added five Power Five transfers Jeff Scott has added since he was hired Dec. 9.

In addition to those, well, additions, USF also brought in Northern Illinois tight end Mitchell Brinkman and Alcorn State quarterback Noah Johnson.

Oklahoma confirms 14 football players have tested positive for COVID-19, with a dozen of those still ‘active’

By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT
Go ahead and add Oklahoma to the “major college football programs pushing herd immunity” conspiracy theory for the black helicopter crowd.

Wednesday, Oklahoma football players officially kicked off their voluntary on-campus workouts.  The development came two weeks after schools from the Big 12 were permitted to commence such activities.

The same day workouts commenced, Oklahoma confirmed that 111 football players were tested as part of the return to campus.  Of those 111, 14 came back positive for COVID-19 — seven positives after players had returned to campus, seven before.  The program also noted that 12 of those cases remain active, which means the players haven’t recovered.

Additionally, two of the 72 OU football staff, including coaches, tested positive for coronavirus.

Oklahoma isn’t the first football program to be impacted by COVID-19 concerns.

Last week, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts.  June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.  This week, Arizona paused its phased return because of a spike in cases in the state.

Other programs, meanwhile, have seen a high number of players test positive but continue workouts.  Among those are Clemson (37 players tested positive), LSU (30 players quarantined), Texas (13 confirmed positives for football players) and Texas Tech (23 positives for players/staffers).

Memphis loses a pair of defensive players to the transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
It was a rough Tuesday on the transfer portal front for the Memphis football program.

First, Joshua Perry announced on Twitter in the afternoon that he has taken the initial step in leaving Memphis football by entering the NCAA transfer database. In the tweet itself, the defensive back-turned-linebacker stated that he is “no longer attending The University of Memphis.”

“First, I would like to thank God and [now-Florida State head coach Mike] Norvell for giving me the opportunity to attend and compete at the University of Memphis,” Perry wrote in a statement. “Also I want to thank all the guys I played with who [have] made [an] impact on my life. … Over the years I have created bonds that will not be broken. My decision has been well thought and prayed on.  Again I thank everyone who has been [ a part] of the process.”

For whatever reason, there was no mention of the man who replaced Norvell, Ryan Silverfield.

Subsequent to that, it was confirmed that one of Perry’s teammates, defensive back Troy Hurst, has entered the portal as well.  The confirmation came from Perry’s personal Twitter account.

“First off, I would like to thank God, my family, & Coach Norvell for giving me an opportunity at The University of Memphis,” Hurst wrote. “I’ve learned & made so much growth as a person with being surrounded by great men such as my coaches and teammates.

“I have come to [the] conclusion to enter the transfer portal to further my opportunity.  Thanks to everyone. [To] be continued…”

Perry was a three-star member of the Memphis football Class of 2016.  The Louisiana native will be leaving the Tigers as a graduate transfer.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Perry started 18 of the 27 games in which he played at safety.  After moving to linebacker last season, however, he played in just eight games.

Hurst was a three-star 2018 signee.  A Louisiana native like Perry, the defensive back will very likely have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would leave him with two years of eligibility to start using in 2021.

A redshirt his true freshman season gave way to Hurst appearing in 10 games this past year.

Utah’s Morgan Scalley will remain as DC, but has salary cut in half and is no longer head coach-in-waiting

By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
A Utah football assistant coach’s actions from years ago proved costly.  But, to the surprise of some, didn’t cost him his job.

Early last month, Utah announced that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has been suspended by the football program, effective immediately.  According to athletic director Mark Harlan, a 2013 text message that contained racist language triggered the suspension.  While Scalley acknowledged using the slur, Harlan stated that a review of the situation was being conducted.

Nearly a month later, Utah announced Wednesday that Scalley will continue on as coordinator.  However, he will be sanctioned.

In December of last year, Scalley agreed to a new contract that pushed his salary from $525,000 to $1.1 million.  On top of that, he verbally agreed to be the head coach-in-waiting for the Utes.  As part of his sanctions in connection to the racist language, his salary will revert back to the 2018 compensation of $525,000.  Scalley will also be working on a one-year deal.  Additionally, Harlan has rescinded the verbal offer to Scalley to be the head coach-in-waiting.

The school noted that “$100,000 previously directed to Coach Scalley’s compensation will be redirected to enhance programming and staffing support to the Athletic Department’s U.T.A.H. Group (United Together Against Hate), a student-athlete forum launched in early 2019.”

“We recognize the magnitude of this decision and the incredibly complex nature of these issues,” Harlan stated. “We are grateful to all who participated in the review and who provided thoughtful and important information to evaluate. We thank you for your patience during this process.”

Scalley has spent the past 12 seasons (2008-19) as part of the on-field Utah football coaching staff.  The two years prior to that, he was a Utah football staffer.  On top of that,  also played his college football for the Utes from 2001-04.  The only season he hasn’t been a part of the Utes program since 2001 as either a player, staffer or coach was in 2005.

Tulane adds fifth Power Five transfer this year, this one from Georgia Tech

By John TaylorJul 1, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
The Power Five transfer train has made yet another stop at the Tulane football program.

In late March, Ajani Kerr entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Three months later, Tulane confirmed that the Georgia Tech defensive back has officially signed and been added to the football roster.

Kerr comes to the Green Wave as a graduate transfer.  This coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Kerr was a two-star member of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class coming out of high school in Georgia.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Kerr played in 29 games the past three seasons.  Five of those appearances came in 2019.

In that action, Kerr had been credited with 66 tackles (55 solo, 11 assisted) and one fumble recovery.

Kerr is one of four Power Five transfers to join Tulane football this offseason.

Jan. 24, Tulane football officially welcomed Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Kevin Henry. Four days later, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones was formally added to the roster as well. In late January, Florida State cornerback Kyle Meyers tweeted his move to the Green Wave.  Last month, Tulane confirmed the signing of Duke transfer offensive lineman Jaylen Miller.

Additionally, running back Corey Dauphine was granted a sixth season of eligibility in March.  Dauphine has been the Green Wave’s second-leading rusher each of the past two seasons.