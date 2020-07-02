The home of Alabama football is dealing with a direct impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Again.

As the leaders in the sports world look to reopen in some form or fashion, various construction projects continue on stadiums across the country. One of those is Bryant-Denny Stadium, home of the Alabama football team. Starting last November, the university is in the midst of a $106 million renovation of the 91-year-old facility. Construction is scheduled to be completed before the Sept. 12 home opener against Georgia State. Alabama opens the 2020 football season against USC (maybe) in a neutral-site affair.

In late May, it was reported that there had been a significant outbreak of COVID-19 among construction workers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Thursday, al.com is now reporting that at least 35 workers have tested positive for coronavirus. Workers also told the website that “[s]ome of them… brought the virus home spreading it to family members.”

According to at least two workers, some of those on the project are working seven days a week, more than 70 hours a week and 12-13 hours a day in order to meet the deadline.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our workforce. We continue to meet or exceed the evolving OSHA and CDC guidelines, along with ongoing training and constant safety and health reminders,” the contractor, Caddell Construction Company, told al.com in a statement. “Temperature checks every morning and hand-washing stations throughout the site are standard procedure, as well as strong encouragement to wear masks and practice social distancing. Anyone who exhibits symptoms is sent home immediately.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a difficult challenge added to a complex project. We are proud of our team and their dedication to caring for our workforce at Bryant-Denny. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have tested positive and with everyone who is working hard on the project every day.”

It should be noted that workers told al.com the daily temperature checks mentioned by the contractor aren’t happening. Most of the workers don’t wear masks as well.

The university stated that it “holds all of the general contractors responsible for contract requirements, including personnel safety issues and the completion schedule.”