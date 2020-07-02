Even as some suggested it was a possibility, Oklahoma State will not be ousting its head football coach.

Mike Gundy’s wearing of a t-shirt with the logo of a far-right news organization received a swift and very public Twitter rebuke last month from star running back Chuba Hubbard. The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public. The running back added another layer to the issue, stating the next day he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it. That same day, the Oklahoma State head football coach issued a video apology in which he expressed disgust after learning of OAN’s stance on Black Lives Matter. Additionally, old allegations of Gundy directing the N-word at Colorado players during his time as an Oklahoma State football player also resurfaced.

Following a review that lasted nearly two weeks, Oklahoma State Thursday night announced that it had “uncovered no signs or indication of racism.” Additionally, the university determined that “the underlying issue was a lack of a personal relationship between the head coach and players rather than anything racial.”

“This issue is fixable,” OSU determined.

Below are the statements released by the university.

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR MIKE HOLDER

“We have spent the past couple of weeks reviewing our program and talking with current and former players. Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review has uncovered no signs our indication of racism.

“After meeting with Coach Gundy, I am confident that he listed to his student-athletes. I believe he is genuine in his commitment to strengthening relationships with his players. I believe this to be a win for everyone. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact this will have on our team.”

PRESIDENT BURNS HARGIS

“After discussing the results of a review of our football program conducted by Mike Holder and Chad Weiberg, the underlying issue was a lack of personal relationships between the head coach and players rather than anything racial. This issue is fixable. After meeting with both Mike Holder and Mike Gundy, I believe they are committed to taking steps to strengthen the relationships, which will improve communications and the program. I appreciate the student-athletes speaking candidly and the efforts of Mike Holder and Chad Weiberg to spend considerable time listening to past and present players. It is time to turn our attention to preparing for this year’s highly-anticipated football season.”