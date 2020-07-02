Even as some suggested it was a possibility, Oklahoma State will not be ousting its head football coach.
Mike Gundy’s wearing of a t-shirt with the logo of a far-right news organization received a swift and very public Twitter rebuke last month from star running back Chuba Hubbard. The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public. The running back added another layer to the issue, stating the next day he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it. That same day, the Oklahoma State head football coach issued a video apology in which he expressed disgust after learning of OAN’s stance on Black Lives Matter. Additionally, old allegations of Gundy directing the N-word at Colorado players during his time as an Oklahoma State football player also resurfaced.
Following a review that lasted nearly two weeks, Oklahoma State Thursday night announced that it had “uncovered no signs or indication of racism.” Additionally, the university determined that “the underlying issue was a lack of a personal relationship between the head coach and players rather than anything racial.”
“This issue is fixable,” OSU determined.
Below are the statements released by the university.
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR MIKE HOLDER
“We have spent the past couple of weeks reviewing our program and talking with current and former players. Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review has uncovered no signs our indication of racism.
“After meeting with Coach Gundy, I am confident that he listed to his student-athletes. I believe he is genuine in his commitment to strengthening relationships with his players. I believe this to be a win for everyone. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact this will have on our team.”
PRESIDENT BURNS HARGIS
“After discussing the results of a review of our football program conducted by Mike Holder and Chad Weiberg, the underlying issue was a lack of personal relationships between the head coach and players rather than anything racial. This issue is fixable. After meeting with both Mike Holder and Mike Gundy, I believe they are committed to taking steps to strengthen the relationships, which will improve communications and the program. I appreciate the student-athletes speaking candidly and the efforts of Mike Holder and Chad Weiberg to spend considerable time listening to past and present players. It is time to turn our attention to preparing for this year’s highly-anticipated football season.”
First-year head coach Marcus Arroyo is seeing one of the few defections from his new UNLV football program to the transfer portal.
247Sports.com reported Tuesday that Travis Mumphrey has decided to leave the UNLV football team. The quarterback himself also confirmed the decision to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. While no specific reason was given, the depth chart would likely be a good place to start.
From the Review-Journal:
The Rebels return redshirt sophomore quarterback and incumbent starter Kenyon Oblad, as well as senior quarterback and former starter Armani Rodgers. Former four-star quarterback prospect and redshirt sophomore Justin Rogers also transferred in January to UNLV from Texas Christian. He’ll probably have to sit out the upcoming season but could be eligible to play if he receives a waiver.
Mumphrey was a three-star member of the UNLV football Class of 2019. The Marrero, Louisiana, native was rated as the No. 49 recruit regardless of position in his home state. He was also the No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in the country. Only one signee that cycle for the Rebels was rated higher than Mumphrey.
As a true freshman, Mumphrey didn’t see the field.
The home of Alabama football is dealing with a direct impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Again.
As the leaders in the sports world look to reopen in some form or fashion, various construction projects continue on stadiums across the country. One of those is Bryant-Denny Stadium, home of the Alabama football team. Starting last November, the university is in the midst of a $106 million renovation of the 91-year-old facility. Construction is scheduled to be completed before the Sept. 12 home opener against Georgia State. Alabama opens the 2020 football season against USC (maybe) in a neutral-site affair.
In late May, it was reported that there had been a significant outbreak of COVID-19 among construction workers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Thursday, al.com is now reporting that at least 35 workers have tested positive for coronavirus. Workers also told the website that “[s]ome of them… brought the virus home spreading it to family members.”
According to at least two workers, some of those on the project are working seven days a week, more than 70 hours a week and 12-13 hours a day in order to meet the deadline.
“We are committed to the health and safety of our workforce. We continue to meet or exceed the evolving OSHA and CDC guidelines, along with ongoing training and constant safety and health reminders,” the contractor, Caddell Construction Company, told al.com in a statement. “Temperature checks every morning and hand-washing stations throughout the site are standard procedure, as well as strong encouragement to wear masks and practice social distancing. Anyone who exhibits symptoms is sent home immediately.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a difficult challenge added to a complex project. We are proud of our team and their dedication to caring for our workforce at Bryant-Denny. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have tested positive and with everyone who is working hard on the project every day.”
It should be noted that workers told al.com the daily temperature checks mentioned by the contractor aren’t happening. Most of the workers don’t wear masks as well.
The university stated that it “holds all of the general contractors responsible for contract requirements, including personnel safety issues and the completion schedule.”
The South Alabama roster has seen a bit more attrition courtesy of Ye Olde Football Transfer Portal.
Last month, UAB was unofficially the landing spot for transfer defensive tackle Tyree Turner. A couple of weeks later, Nick Thompson took the first step in leaving South Alabama football by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. The tight end made the announcement on Twitter.
“Thanks to South Alabama for a great season but it’s on to a new opportunity,” Thompson wrote. “I have officially entered the transfer portal and my recruiting is open.”
Thompson joined the South Alabama football team last year after beginning his collegiate career at a Mississippi junior college. In his lone season with the Jaguars, Thompson caught one pass for 15 yards in 10 appearances. The 6-4, 270-pound tight end started one of those contests.
While they lost Thompson and Turner, South Alabama football did pick up former Alabama and Wisconsin linebacker Christian Bell from the portal.
South Alabama is coming off a 2-10 season in the second year under Campbell. The Jaguars have never finished above .500 since making the move to the FBS level in 2012. The closest they came was a 6-6 record in 2013.
There’s further unrest within the Texas football program.
June 4, Longhorns wide receiver Brennan Eagles kicked up quite the kerfuffle by proclaiming, amidst police brutality and racial injustice, “I’ll be [damned] if you think I’ll play another snap with the platform I have that [affects the] majority of people that contribute to the sport who don’t actually play.” A week later, Texas student-athletes, including football players, took to social media en masse to spread their message: “We aim to hold the athletic department and university to a higher standard by not only asking them to keep their promise of condemning racism on our campus, but to go beyond this by taking action to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and the black community that has so fervently supported this program.” Not long after, linebacker Juwan Mitchell publicly stated, “I do not feel comfortable representing the University of Texas.
After a couple of weeks of quiet on that front, DeMarvion Overshown has shattered it. In a statement posted to Twitter, the linebacker announced that, “until real action is taken and changes are made I will be sitting out of all team activities.”
“We have been told that things are being done behind close(d) doors but have yet to see any changes,” Overshown added.
The university has not responded to Overshown’s stance.
In their social-media message last month, the student-athletes laid out several areas of change they want to see enacted. Among them: renaming several buildings on campus, including James Hogg Auditorium; “replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color”; the UT Athletic Department donating .5% of its annual earnings to black organizations and the Black Lives Matter movement; and replacing “The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones.”
The athletes suggested lifting the requirement of athletes to sing a song that was established in 1903 during a period of lynchings and Jim Crow society, the Daily Texan wrote two years ago.
Overshown, a junior, has appeared in 17 games during his two seasons with the Longhorns.