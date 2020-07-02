Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The South Alabama roster has seen a bit more attrition courtesy of Ye Olde Football Transfer Portal.

Last month, UAB was unofficially the landing spot for transfer defensive tackle Tyree Turner. A couple of weeks later, Nick Thompson took the first step in leaving South Alabama football by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. The tight end made the announcement on Twitter.

“Thanks to South Alabama for a great season but it’s on to a new opportunity,” Thompson wrote. “I have officially entered the transfer portal and my recruiting is open.”

Thanks to South Alabama for a great season but it’s on to a new opportunity, I have officially entered the transfer portal and my recruiting is open. — nick thompson (@nickthompson90) June 29, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Thompson joined the South Alabama football team last year after beginning his collegiate career at a Mississippi junior college. In his lone season with the Jaguars, Thompson caught one pass for 15 yards in 10 appearances. The 6-4, 270-pound tight end started one of those contests.

While they lost Thompson and Turner, South Alabama football did pick up former Alabama and Wisconsin linebacker Christian Bell from the portal.

South Alabama is coming off a 2-10 season in the second year under Campbell. The Jaguars have never finished above .500 since making the move to the FBS level in 2012. The closest they came was a 6-6 record in 2013.