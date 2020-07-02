Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Texas A&M football has been slapped lightly by The Association. Very, very lightly.

In releasing the results of the Committee on Infractions findings Thursday, the NCAA announced that “[t]he Texas A&M football program violated… recruiting and countable athletically related activity rules between January 2018 and February 2019.” The two violations “uncovered” by the NCAA?

The university, head coach and NCAA enforcement staff agreed that the head coach and an assistant coach had impermissible recruiting contact with a prospect at his high school. The conversation was impermissible because it occurred before the completion of the prospect’s junior year in high school. Regarding the countable athletically related activity violations, during permissible weeks of spring and summer activity, the football program unintentionally caused student-athletes to exceed activity time limits by approximately seven hours.

According to the committee, head coach Jimbo Fisher “failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance because of his personal involvement in the recruiting violation.” Fisher was also accused of failing to monitor his coaching staff, which led to the allowable-hours violation. As a result, Fisher was slapped with a six-month show-cause order by the NCAA. Fisher had previously served a nine-day ban on phone calls/emails/texts with recruits in January of this year as well as a reduction in off-campus recruiting from December 2019-January 2020. Fisher will also be banned from all off-campus recruiting activities throughout the fall contact period.

As part of the show-cause, Fisher is also required to issue a public statement addressing the NCAA violations.

Other penalties incurred by the Texas A&M football program include: