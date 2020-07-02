Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First-year head coach Marcus Arroyo is seeing one of the few defections from his new UNLV football program to the transfer portal.

247Sports.com reported Tuesday that Travis Mumphrey has decided to leave the UNLV football team. The quarterback himself also confirmed the decision to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. While no specific reason was given, the depth chart would likely be a good place to start.

From the Review-Journal:

The Rebels return redshirt sophomore quarterback and incumbent starter Kenyon Oblad, as well as senior quarterback and former starter Armani Rodgers. Former four-star quarterback prospect and redshirt sophomore Justin Rogers also transferred in January to UNLV from Texas Christian. He’ll probably have to sit out the upcoming season but could be eligible to play if he receives a waiver.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Mumphrey was a three-star member of the UNLV football Class of 2019. The Marrero, Louisiana, native was rated as the No. 49 recruit regardless of position in his home state. He was also the No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in the country. Only one signee that cycle for the Rebels was rated higher than Mumphrey.

As a true freshman, Mumphrey didn’t see the field.