The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 3, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen dies at 38
THE SYNOPSIS: The loss of the Hefty Lefty at such a young age sent a jolt through Big Blue Nation.
2015
THE HEADLINE: PETA investigated two (Michigan) Wolverines and a wallaby
THE SYNOPSIS: PETA, the bane of college football fans across the country. And schools. Like Colorado. And Mississippi State. And Georgia. And Texas.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Kirby Smart: Alabama didn’t value OSU QB Cardale Jones enough
THE SYNOPSIS: This was one of the more head-scratching admissions of any offseason. ‘Bama had a month to prepare for Jones, who had a breakout game in the Big Ten title game against Wisconsin.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Clemson tweaks South Carolina in tweet
THE SYNOPSIS: In November of 2014, Clemson snapped a five-game losing streak to South Carolina. Since then, the Tigers have won six straight in the rivalry.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Barry Alvarez: Tide turned down shot at series with Badgers
THE SYNOPSIS: Three years later, Alabama and Wisconsin squared off in a one-off neutral-site affair.