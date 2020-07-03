The saga within the Oklahoma State football program has taken yet another twist.
Mike Gundy’s wearing of a t-shirt with the logo of a far-right news organization received a swift and very public Twitter rebuke last month from star running back Chuba Hubbard. The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public. The running back added another layer to the issue, stating the next day he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it. That same day, the Oklahoma State head football coach issued a video apology in which he expressed disgust after learning of OAN’s stance on Black Lives Matter. Additionally, old allegations of Gundy directing the N-word at Colorado players during his time as an Oklahoma State football player also resurfaced.
Following a review that lasted nearly two weeks, Oklahoma State Thursday night announced that it had “uncovered no signs or indication of racism.” Additionally, the university determined that “the underlying issue was a lack of a personal relationship between the head coach and players rather than anything racial.”
Despite being absolved, it’s now being reported that Gundy will take a $1 million cut in pay. Not only that, but it was the coach who offered to give up the seven-digit sum. Additionally, Gundy’s contract has reportedly gone from a five-year rollover to a four-year rollover.
According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Gundy was paid $5.125 million in 2019. That number was good for third in the Big 12 and 13th nationally.
Gundy, who played quarterback for the Cowboys in the mid- to late-nineties, is entering his 16th season as the Oklahoma State head football coach. In the first 15, he’s gone 129-64 overall and 77-52 in Big 12 play. After a run of six double-digit win campaigns in eight years, the Cowboys have gone a combined 15-11 the past two seasons.