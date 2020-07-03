Penn State football
Penn State corner Marquis Wilson facing pair of pot-related charges

Jul 3, 2020
Thanks to a Penn State football player, we have a post that would’ve triggered a resetting of Ye Olde Arrest Ticker.  If that were still a thing, of course.

According to the Centre Daily Times, Marquis Wilson was is facing a pair of weed-related charges stemming from an incident this past February.  Those charges are one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.  Both of those charges are misdemeanors.

During a February traffic stop, the sophomore cornerback was accused by campus police of stashing marijuana into a pill bottle.  From the Daily Times‘ report:

… Wilson was stopped in February by an officer who smelled “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from Wilson’s vehicle, police wrote.

[The defensive back], who spoke with the officer in front of Brill Hall, denied smoking marijuana. He said someone else smoked weed in his vehicle earlier, police wrote.

Wilson had red, glassy eyes and “a strong odor of marijuana on his breath,” police wrote. The officer found the bottle inside the vehicle’s center console.

Thus far, the Penn State football program has not addressed the off-field development.

Wilson was a three-star member of the Penn State football Class of 2019.  The cornerback was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Connecticut.

As a true freshman, Wilson appeared in 10 games for the Nittany Lions.  He was credited with 18 tackles, three forced fumbles, two passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.  The three forced fumbles were tied for second on the team last season.  The interception came in the bowl win over Memphis.

Kansas is the latest to hit the coronavirus-related pause button on workouts as a dozen Jayhawks test positive for COVID-19

Kansas football
Jul 3, 2020
Go ahead and add Kansas to the growing list of football programs hitting the workout pause button.

The Big 12 announced back in May that student-athletes could begin returning to campus June 15 for voluntary workouts.  Kansas was one of those football programs in the conference to take advantage of the edict.  Nearly three weeks later, however, KU has announced that it’s suspending those workouts.  The reason?  A dozen Jayhawk football players tested positive for COVID-19.  Less than a week ago, just three were positives.

“Due to the positives within our own program and the increased cases in our region including our student-athletes’ home communities, we believe all football student-athletes and staff should self-quarantine for 14-days,” the school stated in a release.  After the 14 days, all players and staff will be tested again.

Below are statements from the Kansas athletic director and its head football coach.

Jeff Long
After the increase in positive COVID-19 tests within our football program, our medical team at Kansas Team Health has recommended discontinuing voluntary workouts immediately. Our priority remains to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy, especially during this pandemic, and will follow the recommendations of our medical professionals.

“We will only resume our preparations after the 14-day quarantine is complete and our student-athletes and staff have been tested for the virus prior to participating in football activities. In the meantime, we continue to educate our student-athletes, as well as coaches and staff, on the importance of following the policies and procedures and recommendations from our Kansas Team Health physicians and the CDC.

Les Miles
When we welcomed our young men back to campus a couple of weeks ago for voluntary workouts, even with the policies and procedures in place to try and protect them from becoming infected with the virus, events outside of our control has made the decision to pause these workouts necessary. Our trainers and doctors will remain in daily contact with each of the student-athletes that tested positive to support them and what we hope will involve only minor symptoms if any. We will follow medical recommendations on returning to activities.

Kansas football is the latest but certainly not the first impacted by the pandemic.  Or the last, more than likely

Early this past week, Arizona announced that it was pausing its phased return of student-athletes to campus.  Prior to that, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts.  June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Other programs have seen a high number of players test positive but continue workouts.  Among those are Clemson (37 players tested positive), LSU (30 players quarantined), Texas (13 confirmed positives for football players) and Texas Tech (23 positives for players/staffers).

Mike Gundy takes $1 million pay cut, has contract shortened

Oklahoma State football
Jul 3, 2020
The saga within the Oklahoma State football program has taken yet another twist.

Mike Gundy’s wearing of a t-shirt with the logo of a far-right news organization received a swift and very public Twitter rebuke last month from star running back Chuba Hubbard.  The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public.  The running back added another layer to the issue, stating the next day he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it.  That same day, the Oklahoma State head football coach issued a video apology in which he expressed disgust after learning of OAN’s stance on Black Lives Matter.  Additionally, old allegations of Gundy directing the N-word at Colorado players during his time as an Oklahoma State football player also resurfaced.

Following a review that lasted nearly two weeks, Oklahoma State Thursday night announced that it had “uncovered no signs or indication of racism.” Additionally, the university determined that “the underlying issue was a lack of a personal relationship between the head coach and players rather than anything racial.”

Despite being absolved, it’s now being reported that Gundy will take a $1 million cut in pay.  Not only that, but it was the coach who offered to give up the seven-digit sum.  Additionally, Gundy’s contract has reportedly gone from a five-year rollover to a four-year rollover.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Gundy was paid $5.125 million in 2019.  That number was good for third in the Big 12 and 13th nationally.

Gundy, who played quarterback for the Cowboys in the mid- to late-nineties, is entering his 16th season as the Oklahoma State head football coach.  In the first 15, he’s gone 129-64 overall and 77-52 in Big 12 play.  After a run of six double-digit win campaigns in eight years, the Cowboys have gone a combined 15-11 the past two seasons.

Navy looking for new opponent as Lafayette College cancels Sept. 12 matchup

Navy football
Jul 3, 2020
Once again, the Navy football schedule has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was confirmed early last month that the Notre Dame-Navy football game, originally scheduled for Dublin, Ireland, would instead be played in Annapolis.  Nearly a month to the day later, Navy announced that its Week 2 matchup with Lafayette College has been canceled.  According to the service academy, “[t]he NAAA was notified [Thursday] that Lafayette will not bring back its football team to campus with enough time to meet medical advisory guidelines established by the FBS.”

The academy stated that they are already in the process of exploring a potential replacement game for that Sept. 12 date.

This serves as the second cancellation involving an FCS school from the Patriot League.

Western Michigan was scheduled to open the upcoming football season against Colgate on Sept. 4.  However, the Patriot League, Colgate’s conference, mandated late last month that all of its member schools not be permitted to travel by air or stay overnight in another locale.  As the distance between Hamilton, NY, to Kalamazoo, Mich., is nine-plus hours, WMU confirmed that it will now open the 2020 college football season against Stony Brook.  The game will still be played Sept. 4 at Waldo Stadium, the football home of the Broncos.

Tennessee responds to Vols assistant caught up in Texas A&M’s NCAA sanctions

Tennessee football
Jul 3, 2020
The Texas A&M NCAA brouhaha has a connection to the Tennessee football program.  And, not surprisingly, UT had a public response.

Thursday afternoon, the NCAA announced it had sanctioned the Texas A&M football program and Jimbo Fisher over a pair of minor violations committed between January 2018 and February 2019.  Among other penalties, the Aggies were placed on probation for a year.  Fisher, meanwhile, was given a six-month show-cause.  An unnamed former A&M assistant was also given a six-month show-cause in connection to a recruiting violation involving Fisher.

While the assistant wasn’t named by the NCAA, it didn’t take much to figure out it was Jay Graham.

In January of this year, Graham was named as the running backs coach for Tennessee football.  The two years prior to that, though, Graham served as the running backs coach at Texas A&M.  It was during that stint in College Station that Graham, along with Fisher, made impermissible contact with a high school recruit.  That led to Graham being slapped with the show-cause by the NCAA.

That said, his new employer was prepared for it.

“During the process of hiring Coach Jay Graham, we were made aware of the circumstances at his previous institution, and we vetted it thoroughly in accordance with NCAA and SEC bylaws,” UT said in a statement. “We established and maintain extremely high confidence in Coach Graham’s commitment to compliance and are proud to have him on our staff.”

The show-cause will have an impact on the recruiting availability of Graham this fall, as laid out by the NCAA:

The terms of the show-cause order include a previously served nine-day ban on phone calls, emails or texts with prospects in January 2020; a reduction in off-campus recruiting contact days by three for the December 2019 through January 2020 contact period; a ban on all off-campus recruiting activities for the fall 2020 contact period; and additional one-on-one rules education.