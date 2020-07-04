Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yes, Texas Tech football fan. You read that headline correctly.

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Caden Leggett was arrested over the weekend in Lubbock County. The charge? Racing on a highway. It’s believed that another Texas Tech football player was involved in the race, although that player has not yet been identified by the police.

Leggett was driving a Ford Mustang and admitted to police that a teammate was one of the individuals with which he was racing. From the Avalanche-Journal‘s report:

A Lubbock police patrol officer saw three vehicles speeding northbound about 2:40 a.m. in the 10000 block of Indiana Avenue and began chasing the vehicles. “I had to travel at a high rate of speed in order to attempt to catch up to the vehicles,” the officer wrote in his report. The officer caught up to the three vehicles — a dark colored Dodge Challenger, a white Ford Mustang and another white vehicle — at a red light in the intersection of 82nd Street and Indiana Avenue. However, the vehicles sped away again when the light turned green, the report states. The officer activated his lights and sirens to get the three vehicles to stop. The officer pulled along side the Challenger and motioned and yelled at the driver to pull over. The officer believed the driver of the Challenger saw him and pulled behind the Mustang to stop the driver. The driver of the Mustang pulled over in the 3300 block of 76th Street. However, the driver of the Challenger and third vehicle continued driving, the report states.

The Texas Tech football program is aware of the off-field situation involving members of the Red Raiders team.

Leggett joined the Tech football team in 2018 as a walk-on. In 2019, the wide receiver was placed on scholarship.

In two seasons, Leggett appeared in 15 games. Of those appearances, 11 came in 2019. The Georgetown, Texas, product has caught two passes for 16 yards.