Not surprisingly, it will pay handsomely for Clemson and Georgia to open up next season’s slate.
In February of this year, both Clemson and Georgia announced that the two football programs will kick off the 2021 season against each other. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 4.
According to information obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, “[e]ach school will receive the greater of $4 million or 45 percent of the event’s net revenue” for the non-conference, neutral-site affair. The Banner-Herald added that “[p]art of the event’s revenue is expected to be generated by media rights, ticket sales and sponsorships.”
The fact that each school will receive at least $4 million will help to offset the cost of getting this game on the schedule. To make room for the non-conference matchup, Clemson canceled a previously-scheduled tilt with Wyoming while Georgia did the same with one against San Jose State. Because of the cancellation, Clemson will pay Wyoming $1.1 million and Georgia will cut San Jose State a $1.8 million check.
That said, it’s the cost of putting on such a quality matchup. One that has been and will continue to be must-see TV for the foreseeable future.
Along with the addition of a new home-and-home announced in April of last year, the Tigers and Bulldogs are now scheduled to face each other six times between 2021 and 2033, including the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. There’s also a previously announced home-and-home series scheduled for 2029 (in Clemson) and 2030 (in Georgia).
The two football programs have met 64 times previously, the first in 1897 and the most recent in 2014. UGA leads the all-time series 42-18-4.
The Power Five transfer train has officially made yet another stop at the Tulane football program.
In late March, Ajani Kerr entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Three months later, Tulane confirmed in a release that the Georgia Tech defensive back has officially signed and been added to the football roster.
Kerr comes to the Green Wave as a graduate transfer. This coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
Kerr was a two-star member of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class coming out of high school in Georgia. After redshirting as a true freshman, Kerr played in 29 games the past three seasons. Five of those appearances came in 2019.
In that action, Kerr had been credited with 66 tackles (55 solo, 11 assisted) and one fumble recovery.
Kerr is one of four Power Five transfers to join Tulane football this offseason.
Jan. 24, Tulane football officially welcomed Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Kevin Henry. Four days later, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones was formally added to the roster as well. In late January, Florida State cornerback Kyle Meyers tweeted his move to the Green Wave. Last month, Tulane confirmed the signing of Duke transfer offensive lineman Jaylen Miller.
Additionally, running back Corey Dauphine was granted a sixth season of eligibility in March. Dauphine has been the Green Wave’s second-leading rusher each of the past two seasons.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 5, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Hawaii confirms death of LB Scheyenne Sanitoa, 21
THE SYNOPSIS: You never, EVER, want to write a headline like this.
2019
THE HEADLINE: Latest 2019 title odds have Alabama, Clemson neck and neck
THE SYNOPSIS: LSU, the eventual national champion, was given 20/1 odds.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Texas makes Corona Light the official beer of Longhorns sports
THE SYNOPSIS: Corona. F ck 2020…
2016
THE HEADLINE: 200-plus former Nittany Lion football players call on Penn State to put statue of Joe Paterno back
THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that didn’t happen. So, where is the JoePa statue now? The Athletic had an excellent piece on that recently.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Duke WR in critical condition following jet ski accident
THE SYNOPSIS: Fortunately, this headline had a positive ending. And an inspiring one as well.
Utah State is the latest football program to make a late-offseason addition to its coaching staff. Or an early-fall addition. Whichever verbiage you prefer.
That being said, Utah State announced this week that Roc Bellantoni has been added to Gary Andersen‘s Utah State football staff. Bellantoni will serve not only as the special teams coordinator for the Aggies but as tight ends coach as well.
Bellantoni spent the 2019 season at Washington State. After Tracy Claeys stepped down as defensive coordinator in October of last year, Bellantoni, the linebackers coach at the time, and cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath served as interim co-defensive coordinators for the rest of the season.
Bellantoni spent the two seasons prior to his time at Wazzu at Buffalo as defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator. In 2018, he also served as the Bulls’ special teams coordinator.
Prior to that, Bellantoni was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Florida Atlantic for three years. That marked Bellantoni’s first job at the FBS level.
All told, Bellantoni has spent 25 seasons as an assistant at the collegiate level. The Iona graduate also spent time on coaching staffs at Villanova, Eastern Illinois and Drake. At Villanova, Bellantoni was special teams coordinator as well as defensive line coach.
LSU handed it to Oklahoma in the 2019 College Football Playoff. On the Fourth of July a few months later, the Sooners returned the favor on the recruiting trail.
Last month, Caleb Williams, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2021, announced that he had whittled his recruiting to-do list down to three schools: LSU, Maryland and Oklahoma. As expected, Williams announced his verbal commitment on the holiday weekend. And, as expected, the quarterback gave that verbal to Oklahoma football. Or, the new QBU if you will.
Lincoln Riley acknowledged the commitment on Twitter.
Williams is a five-star 2021 prospect. The Washington D.C. high schooler is rated as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country — and the No. 1 quarterback overall. On the 247Sports.com composite, Williams is rated as the No. 4 recruit in the country.
Suffice to say, recruiting observers are high on Williams’ future. Very high.
“There’s nothing this kid can’t do,” former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer said last month. “I’ve been doing this a long time, he has very few limitations if any. He’s uber-competitive. Very focused when he walked in. He’s really clean, he’s consistent, clean usually means consistent.
“Every throw was good to great. I think he takes it that serious. I’m interpreting what his mind is telling him and it’s as if every throw is the most important throw of the day.