Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 5, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Hawaii confirms death of LB Scheyenne Sanitoa, 21

THE SYNOPSIS: You never, EVER, want to write a headline like this.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Latest 2019 title odds have Alabama, Clemson neck and neck

THE SYNOPSIS: LSU, the eventual national champion, was given 20/1 odds.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Texas makes Corona Light the official beer of Longhorns sports

THE SYNOPSIS: Corona. F ck 2020…

2016

THE HEADLINE: 200-plus former Nittany Lion football players call on Penn State to put statue of Joe Paterno back

THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that didn’t happen. So, where is the JoePa statue now? The Athletic had an excellent piece on that recently.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Duke WR in critical condition following jet ski accident

THE SYNOPSIS: Fortunately, this headline had a positive ending. And an inspiring one as well.