The scheduling tear for Troy football continues.

Troy and UAB announced a future home-and-home football series in early May. Then another earlier this month. In between, future games versus Missouri (HERE), Iowa (HERE) and Army (HERE) were added as well. Late last week, Troy was at it again as the football program confirmed yet another home-and-home, this one with UMass.

Friday, Troy announced yet another future matchup. According to a release, the Sun Belt Conference school will square off with Nicholls State Aug. 30 of 2025. The matchup with the FCS opponent will be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

The two programs, former conference rivals, are very familiar with one another. From the school’s release on the renewal:

Troy and Nicholls State have a long history dating back to 1973 and continuing through Troy’s years as a member of the Southland Conference. The Trojans have enjoyed the upper hand with a 20-6-1 advantage in the series including four straight victories before the series halted in 2001.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019. That was the Trojans’ first season under Chip Lindsey. Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.