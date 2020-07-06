Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in a month, Arkansas State has utilized the transfer portal to bolster its football roster.

Early last month, Cincinnati wide receiver Javan Hawes announced that he had committed to the Arkansas State football team. A month later, NC State defensive lineman Kennan Solomon has done the same.

Solomon, who entered the portal in May, made his announcement on the Twitter machine.

“Wow! These last two weeks have been something. I have had so much on my mind. My God is good!” the lineman wrote. “Having lots of coaches start reaching out to me and seeing the love given to me during this change has been [more] than I could ask for. I appreciate it all. …

“I am going to miss being near my family so much. But I’m excited for this new chapter. Red Wolves here I come! Let’s get it!”

I am so blessed! Looking forward to my future! Thank you everyone! Arkansas State Univeristy Red Wolves! I’m on my way! pic.twitter.com/qfcZJhk0Zp — Kennan Solomon (@KennanSolomon77) June 30, 2020

Solomon joined the NC State football team in 2018. He came to NCSU from the junior-college level, although he originally signed with East Carolina in 2017. The lineman didn’t appear in any games for the Wolfpack.

As he’s coming to Arkansas State football as a graduate transfer, Solomon will be eligible to play immediately for the Red Wolves in 2020. He’ll also have another season of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Arkansas State is coming off its sixth-straight postseason game in six years under Blake Anderson. One of the eight wins ASU had in 2019 was a Camellia Bowl triumph over Florida International.

All told, the Red Wolves haven’t finished with fewer than seven wins since 2010.