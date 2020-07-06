Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The love-hate relationship between Navy football and the transfer portal continues.

In late March, it was reported that Chelen Garnes had decided to enter the transfer portal. However, the defensive back subsequently pulled his name out of the database in a sign that he would be sticking with the Navy football team. In mid-May, though, Garnes opted to reenter the portal, the Capital Gazette reported. Starting cornerback Michael McMorris, meanwhile, entered the database back in January. Four months later, the Baltimore Sun reported that the defensive back had done a 180 and opted to remain with the Navy football team. Then, in late May, junior strike Tony Brown climbed into Ye Olde Portal.

Late last week, the portal struck the service academy again as Jaison Taylor is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The safety confirmed the move on Twitter by retweeting reports of his portal entry.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Taylor was a two-star member of the Navy football Class of 2018. Barring an unexpected waiver, the Georgia native would have to sit out the 2020 season if he were to move on to another FBS school. That would then leave the defensive back with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

During his time with the Midshipmen, Taylor played in three games. All of those appearances came in 2019.