An erstwhile Pitt football player has found himself a new home. And, as a bonus, it’s near his actual home.

Back in early November, Pitt spokesperson confirmed that the football program and linebacker Elias Reynolds have “mutually decided to part ways.” What led to that mutual decision was not been relayed by either party.

Eight months later, Stony Brook announced that Reynolds has transferred into the program. Reynolds grew up in Brooklyn, NY, which is just a little over an hour away from the FCS school.

“They had the best to offer: great people, staff, coaches, academics, facilities — and all in my own backyard,” Reynolds said. “It doesn’t get any better than that. I’m coming home.”

According to Stony Brook, Reynolds will have two years of eligibility to use. Of course, he’ll be eligible to play immediately

While Reynolds played the first three games this season, he hadn’t seen the field at all the past six. PittsburghSportsNow.com wrote that “Reynolds hasn’t appeared in uniform since he was injured in the Penn State game” and “was not on the sideline at all for Pitt’s loss to Miami last Saturday.”

Reynolds started seven games in 2018 and two games in 2019. This past season, the three-star 2016 signee had been credited with eight tackles, one sack and one quarterback hurry before he went on what turned out to be a permanent sabbatical.

All told, he played in 25 games for the Panthers.

“I am extremely excited about Elias joining our football program,” Seawolves head coach Chuck Priore said. “I believe we have added a quality person as well as an outstanding football player. We look forward to helping him reach both his academic and athletic goals.”