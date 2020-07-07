The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 7, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: LA sports scene is buzzing, but will USC or UCLA join the fun in 2019?

THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that’d be a no. The Trojans went 8-5 this past season. The Bruins? 4-8.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

THE SYNOPSIS: You know how I know there’s normally a dearth of college football news this time of year? This headline.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Michigan, Notre Dame announce 2018 rekindling of rivalry

THE SYNOPSIS: The college football bluebloods played in 2018 (Fighting Irish win) and 2019 (Wolverines win). The next scheduled meetings? 2033 and 2034. The recruiting class of 2033 is currently set to enter kindergarten.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban calls on coaches in Alabama to aid flood-ravaged West Virginia

THE SYNOPSIS: Living in God’s Country, the destruction that happened south of us in this state was horrific. Some four years later, the rebuilding still isn’t complete.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Lawyer: woman hurled racial slurs prior to ex-FSU QB’s punch

THE SYNOPSIS: It was alleged by Deandre Johnson‘s attorney — the same attorney who represented Casey Anthony — that the woman shouted racial epithets when Johnson accidentally bumped into her. The women then kneed Johnson in the groin area before the player retaliated with one punch. Florida State dismissed Johnson very shortly after the video was released.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Daytona Speedway could host a college football game

THE SYNOPSIS: Seven years later, this absolutely awesome idea has yet to come to fruition. Last year, though, it was reported that the speedway group is still exploring opportunities.

2012

THE HEADLINE: New playoff format to be dubbed ‘National Championship Series’?

THE SYNOPSIS: Fortunately, this moniker gained no traction. At all. The College Football Playoff, or CFP for short, is perfect.

2011

THE HEADLINE: ‘Very good chance’ Mike Vrabel joins Buckeyes’ coaching staff

THE SYNOPSIS: The former Ohio State defensive lineman did indeed come back home as linebackers coach. In January of 2018, Vrabel was hired as the head coach of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Sen. Orrin Hatch Talks BcS With CFT

THE SYNOPSIS: Yes, I spoke with a sitting United States Senator from the great state of Utah. About college football. And scourge that was the Bowl Championship Series. Pretty damn cool, actually.