LSU had a football season for the ages. Now, the Tigers are pulling in the bling befitting collegiate royalty.

By any and all measures, the season LSU football posted in 2019 was a historic one. LSU turned in a 12-0 regular season, with just three games — Texas (45-38), Auburn (23-20), Alabama (46-41) — decided by fewer than 14 points. And just one other game — Florida (42-28) — was decided by fewer than 21 points.

The postseason, though, was where the Bayou Bengal machine kicked it into high gear.

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: LSU 37, Georgia 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHAMPIONSHIP: LSU 42, Clemson 25

In bullying its way to a perfect 15-0 record, LSU outscored its opponents 726-275. A slew of records, most of those on the offensive side of the ball, fell along the way. Joe Burrow claimed the Heisman Trophy, the first for a Tiger since Billy Cannon in 1959. Ed Orgeron received several Coach of the Year honors. And when it came to the next level?

In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, LSU saw five of its former players selected. That was one away from tying the record set by Miami in 2004. Friday night of the NFL draft, another five LSU football players were taken. The 10 Tigers selected tied the record Ohio State set in 2016 for most players selected through the first three rounds. When the dust finally settled Saturday evening, a record-tying 14 LSU football players had been drafted.

All of which, of course, leads us to the bling. Tuesday night, LSU unveiled not one. Not two. But three rings that will be distributed to its players and staff. One ring is LSU-issued. Another is for winning the SEC championship. The third is for winning the national championship.

For the SEC Championship pic.twitter.com/Gh1d9aUFdq — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 7, 2020

For the College Football Playoff pic.twitter.com/iErcgEx4w3 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 7, 2020