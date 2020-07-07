LSU football
LOOK: LSU’s ‘best-ever’ season nets players, staffers three times the ring bling

By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT
LSU had a football season for the ages.  Now, the Tigers are pulling in the bling befitting collegiate royalty.

By any and all measures, the season LSU football posted in 2019 was a historic one.  LSU turned in a 12-0 regular season, with just three games — Texas (45-38), Auburn (23-20), Alabama (46-41) — decided by fewer than 14 points.  And just one other game — Florida (42-28) — was decided by fewer than 21 points.

The postseason, though, was where the Bayou Bengal machine kicked it into high gear.

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: LSU 37, Georgia 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHAMPIONSHIP: LSU 42, Clemson 25

In bullying its way to a perfect 15-0 record, LSU outscored its opponents 726-275.  A slew of records, most of those on the offensive side of the ball, fell along the way.  Joe Burrow claimed the Heisman Trophy, the first for a Tiger since Billy Cannon in 1959. Ed Orgeron received several Coach of the Year honors.  And when it came to the next level?

In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, LSU saw five of its former players selected.  That was one away from tying the record set by Miami in 2004.  Friday night of the NFL draft, another five LSU football players were taken.  The 10 Tigers selected tied the record Ohio State set in 2016 for most players selected through the first three rounds. When the dust finally settled Saturday evening, a record-tying 14 LSU football players had been drafted.

All of which, of course, leads us to the bling.  Tuesday night, LSU unveiled not one.  Not two.  But three rings that will be distributed to its players and staff.  One ring is LSU-issued.  Another is for winning the SEC championship.  The third is for winning the national championship.

Illinois WR Jordan Holmes states on social media his time as a Fighting Illini football player has come to a close

Illinois football
By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT
Illinois has been on the right side of the football portal throughout the offseason.  Now, Lovie Smith‘s crew finds themselves on the wrong end.  Maybe.

On social media, Jordan Holmes announced that he is no longer a member of the Illinois football team.  The wide receiver gave no indication as to the reason behind his impending departure.

Holmes also didn’t indicate whether or not he would be entering the NCAA transfer database.

Below is Holmes’ entire social-media statement, via 247Sports.com:

This will be a surprise for many of you but my time as a football player at the University of Illinois has come to a close. I want to say thank you to everyone who made living out my dream possible. The game of football has brought me so many friendships, experiences and memories that I’ll cherish forever.

First off, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play at the Division 1 level in the B1G. Thank you to my parents and the rest of my family for all the constant love and support you gave me throughout this entire experience. I couldn’t have done this without you all by my side. To everyone from my small town of Columbia, IL, this is where it all started for me and you all helped me stay the course to get to where I am today and I can’t thank you all enough.

To my teammates, I love you all from the bottom of my heart and the bonds we created will stay with me forever. You all pushed me every single day to be my best and helped me through the times that got tough. Thank you for all the lifelong memories we created, I won’t forget the times we had together at practice, on road trips, in the locker room and on game days, those are all things that will stay with me forever.

Illini Nation, THANK YOU. You are the best fans in the nation and I won’t forget the 2 years I had playing in front of y’all.

This is the end of my journey, thank you to everyone who made this experience so special to me, I will always bleed Orange & Blue.

So, if Holmes does continue his playing career and enters the portal?  Here we go…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Holmes, a junior, appeared in 19 games for Illinois football.  In his time with the Fighting Illini, Holmes caught four passes for 39 yards.  He also returned 13 punts for 75 yards.  His 10 returns for 73 yards were tops on the team this past season.

On the positive side for the Illini? Illinois has added seven transfers to its football roster this offseason.  Five of those come from Power Five programs.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same.  As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower.  And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones as well in early May  And Louisville defensive back TreSean Smith last week mid-May.  And Cal defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu that same month.

Uber driver charged with murder in death of ex-Tennessee player Jeremy Shadrick

Tennessee football
By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT
The Tennessee Vols are mourning the death of one of its former football players.

According to Tulsa World, 44-year-old Jeremy Shadrick was killed when an Uber driver ran over him following an argument very early on the morning of June 26. Omar Baabbad, 32, was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The argument between the two men began in Baabbad’s vehicle.  From the Knoxville News Sentinel:

Police said that after Shadrick left the vehicle and began walking away, Baabbad ran him over in a parking lot. Police said Baabbad claimed Shadrick had threatened him with a gun. No gun was found at the scene.

Shadrick was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The World wrote that “[w]itnesses told police the victim was trying to leave and said he felt threatened, telling Baabbad he had a gun.”

Shadrick actually began his collegiate playing career as a walk-on at Nebraska before, after a junior college pitstop, transferring into the Tennessee football program in the mid-nineties.  According to the News Sentinel, Shadrick suffered an injured kidney prior to his first season with the Volunteers.  He received a kidney transplant in 2010.

Shadrick is survived by his wife, LeAnne, daughter, Reese, and son, Thorton.

Missouri WR Khmari Thompson makes move to the transfer portal

Missouri football
By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT
After a couple of additions from the transfer portal, Missouri football has seen attrition via the same personnel vehicle.

On Twitter Monday, Khmari Thompson confirmed that he is leaving the Missouri football program.  Or, at least, entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The wide receiver also ran track at Mizzou.

“It’s been a blessing to attend, play football and run track for the University of Missouri the last two years,” Thompson wrote. “I’ve made some friendships and family bonds that will last a [lifetime]. I love my teammates here at Mizzou and wish nothing but the best in the future to come.  I wanna thank both the current coaching staff of Coach Drinkwitz and Coach Hamdan and also the former staff of Coach Odom for allowing me to grow not only as a better player but as a man. …

“I’ve received nothing but love from the fans and locals from the state of Missouri. After many conversations with my family concerning my future as a student-athlete, I have decided to enters the transfer portal to seek out the best place to utilize my remaining eligibility and pursue my education.  God bless everyone and I pray that my decision is respected.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

Thompson was a three-star member of the Missouri football Class of 2018.  The Georgia native didn’t catch a pass for the Tigers.

Barring an unexpected development, Thompson would have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school.  He would then have two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Alabama announces OC Steve Sarkisian underwent heart surgery, expected to make full recovery

Alabama football
By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
A member of the Alabama football coaching staff is recovering from a non-coronavirus-related health issue.

In a release Tuesday, Alabama revealed that football assistant Steve Sarkisian underwent an annual physical last week.  During the course of the procedure, “it was determined that he needed a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly before it became an issue.” The specific heart issue wasn’t detailed.

Surgery was performed last Thursday, the school stated.  The offensive coordinator is back at his residence in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery.

The health hiccup is the continuation of what’s been a bumpy last few years for Sarkisian.

In mid-October of 2015, USC announced that Sarkisian had been dismissed as the Trojans’ head football coach, one day after he was given an indefinite leave of absence because of alleged and ongoing alcohol issues.  It was alleged that USC had instituted a zero-tolerance policy when it came to Sarkisian and alcohol use.  Leading up to his dismissal, Sarkisian allegedly showed up to meetings intoxicated.

From 2009-15, Sarkisian was a head coach in the Pac-12 — at Washington (2009-13) and USC (2014-15).  He went 46-35 during his time in that league.  He also spent two separate stints totaling seven seasons (2001-03, 2005-08) as an assistant at USC.

Following his ugly exit from USC, Sarkisian joined the Alabama Crimson Tide football program as an offensive analyst for the 2016 season. When Lane Kiffin took the head job at FAU prior to the national championship game that year, Sarkisian served as the play-caller in the loss to Clemson.

Expected to take over as the Crimson Tide’s coordinator, and after reports that his relationship with Saban had deteriorated surfaced, Sarkisian instead left a month after the title game for a job in the NFL as the coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons.  Sarkisian lasted two years in that job before he was fired in December of 2018.

A month later, he rejoined the Tide as offensive coordinator.