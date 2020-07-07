Michigan State football
Andre Rison claims former Michigan State assistant Carl Nystrom slapped him prior to a game in 1986

By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 10:36 AM EDT
Michigan State football has mostly stayed out of the headlines since Mark Dantonio‘s retirement.  Until now.

Andre Rison was a Michigan State football player in the eighties, an All-American wide receiver for the Spartans.  He also played basketball at MSU.  And was a member of the indoor track team.

Rison, though, doesn’t have the fondest of memories of his time in East Lansing.  In an interview with Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, Rison claimed that, prior to a game against Illinois in October of 1986, then-Michigan State football assistant coach Carl “Buck” Nystrom slapped him in the locker room. In front of the whole team.

Exactly why Nystrom allegedly slapped Rison is unclear.

“When the coach slapped me, the whole room got silent and Mark Ingram Sr. put his arm around me,” Rison told the website. “I shed a tear. I had never been struck by a grown man. Not by my grandfather, not by my father — who wasn’t in my life a lot — but I just had never been struck by any man, and then I had never been struck by a white man for sure. For a long time, I just held it in.”

Nick Saban was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for George Perles at MSU at the time of the alleged incident.  In the talk with ESPN, Rison lavished praise on the Alabama head coach.

“That man had no right to hit me. I never told my mom. I never told anybody,” Rison said of Nystrom, who played his college football at Michigan State and was inducted into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. “The only people that really knew were our whole team and all the coaches. Nick Saban was on that staff. He was one of the ones that came to me and consulted me. That’s why I respect him to this day. I don’t have to call Nick Saban every day and knock his door down but Nick Saban offered my son a scholarship and that was fair to me. That was fair and was all I ever asked for. I love Nick. I love Nick like a father figure.”

The son, Hunter Rison, signed with Michigan State football coming out of high school.  Also a wide receiver, the younger Rison left MSU early in 2018 and ultimately transferred to Kansas State.  A little over a year later, Rison left K-State as well.

In 2012, the elder Rison joined his alma mater as a student assistant coach on Dantonio’s staff.  He left his high school coaching job at the time to finish up his degree at the university.

Ruffin McNeill joins NC State as special assistant to the head coach

NC State football
By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
NC State football is welcoming a very familiar figure back to the Tarheel State.

In January, Oklahoma announced that Ruffin McNeill would be stepping down as outside linebackers coach.  While McNeill wasn’t retiring from the coaching profession, the Sooners confirmed, he left to help care for his ailing father.  In North Carolina.

Speaking of which, NC State confirmed Tuesday that McNeill jas joined Dave Doeren‘s extended football staff.  Specifically, McNeill will carry the title of special assistant to the head coach.

Suffice to say, the two men are very familiar with one another.  From the school’s release:

Doeren has known McNeill, who boasts four decades of coaching experience, for more than 20 years and their professional paths have crossed several times. When Doeren was a graduate assistant at USC in 1999, McNeill was the defensive line coach at nearby Fresno State. The two coached in the Big 12 together from 2002-05 – Doeren at Kansas and McNeill at Texas Tech – and for Doeren’s first three years at NC State, McNeill was the head coach at East Carolina.

“I’ve known Ruffin since the beginning of my coaching career,” Doeren said. “Not only is he one of my closest friends in the profession, but he’s been a mentor to me since I was 24 years old. We’ve crossed paths on the recruiting trail many times over the past 22 years and have been friends and competitors. Having a former head coach on our staff who I can trust and have known for almost my entire career is a huge benefit for me personally, as well as for our entire program.

“As a North Carolina native and a former coach at Appalachian State and ECU, Ruffin has great relationships and ties across our state. I am looking forward to working with him and want to welcome him and his wife Erlene to the Wolfpack family.”

In addition to serving as an advisor to Doeren, McNeill “will be a source of outreach for Wolfpack football to campus, alumni, and community groups on behalf of the program.” Player development analysis will also be a part of his job description.

Prior to being hired at Oklahoma in June of 2017, McNeill had been the line coach at Virginia since December of 2015. He also carried the title of assistant head coach with the Cavaliers.

Before his time in Charlottesville, McNeill was the head coach at his alma mater, East Carolina, from 2010-2015 before being abruptly kicked to the curb shortly after the season ended. From 2000-2009, he was an assistant at Texas Tech.

“Dave and I have been very good friends and colleagues and I’ve followed his career over the past 20 years,” said McNeill. “I have the highest respect for him as a coach and cherish our long friendship. Erlene and I are happy to be back in North Carolina and very appreciative of the opportunity.

“I look forward to being a resource for the entire staff, but especially for Dave. I’ve been in that chair and know the pressures that come along with it, so I hope to be a sounding board for him.”

Another son of Ray Lewis enters transfer portal, this one FAU WR Rahsaan Lewis

Ray Lewis
By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Hopefully, Ray Lewis owns some stock in a moving company.  Or moving companies.

In January, Rayshad Lewis, one of the sons of former Miami great Ray Lewis, announced that he will be transferring from Maryland.  Six months later, Lewis’ brother, Rahsaan Lewis, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer database as well.  247Sports.com was the first to report the potential move.

This will actually mark Rahsaan Lewis’ second foray into the portal.

Lewis began his career at UCF as a walk-on defensive back before moving to the other side of the ball as a wide receiver last offseason.  In June of 2019, Lewis announced that he would be transferring to Florida Atlantic.

In his lone season with the Owls, Lewis appeared in four games.  The receiver didn’t catch a pass, but he did return one kick for eight yards.

As a true freshman with the Knights in 2018, Lewis played in seven games.  He was credited with four tackles in those appearances.

As mentioned, the Lewis brothers are the sons of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who played his college football at Miami and was a two-time All-American during his time with the Hurricanes.  Last month, the elder Lewis was placed on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Nick Saban calls on coaches in Alabama to aid flood-ravaged West Virginia

college football
By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 7, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: LA sports scene is buzzing, but will USC or UCLA join the fun in 2019?
THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that’d be a no.  The Trojans went 8-5 this past season.  The Bruins? 4-8.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham gets engaged to longtime girlfriend
THE SYNOPSIS: You know how I know there’s normally a dearth of college football news this time of year?  This headline.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Michigan, Notre Dame announce 2018 rekindling of rivalry
THE SYNOPSIS: The college football bluebloods played in 2018 (Fighting Irish win) and 2019 (Wolverines win).  The next scheduled meetings?  2033 and 2034.  The recruiting class of 2033 is currently set to enter kindergarten.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban calls on coaches in Alabama to aid flood-ravaged West Virginia
THE SYNOPSIS: Living in God’s Country, the destruction that happened south of us in this state was horrific.  Some four years later, the rebuilding still isn’t complete.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Lawyer: woman hurled racial slurs prior to ex-FSU QB’s punch
THE SYNOPSIS: It was alleged by Deandre Johnson‘s attorney — the same attorney who represented Casey Anthony — that the woman shouted racial epithets when Johnson accidentally bumped into her.  The women then kneed Johnson in the groin area before the player retaliated with one punch. Florida State dismissed Johnson very shortly after the video was released.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Daytona Speedway could host a college football game
THE SYNOPSIS: Seven years later, this absolutely awesome idea has yet to come to fruition.  Last year, though, it was reported that the speedway group is still exploring opportunities.

2012

THE HEADLINE: New playoff format to be dubbed ‘National Championship Series’?
THE SYNOPSIS: Fortunately, this moniker gained no traction.  At all.  The College Football Playoff, or CFP for short, is perfect.

2011

THE HEADLINE: ‘Very good chance’ Mike Vrabel joins Buckeyes’ coaching staff
THE SYNOPSIS: The former Ohio State defensive lineman did indeed come back home as linebackers coach.  In January of 2018, Vrabel was hired as the head coach of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Sen. Orrin Hatch Talks BcS With CFT
THE SYNOPSIS: Yes, I spoke with a sitting United States Senator from the great state of Utah.  About college football.  And scourge that was the Bowl Championship Series.  Pretty damn cool, actually.

FCS Stony Brook announces addition of Pitt transfer LB Elias Reynolds

Pitt football
By John TaylorJul 6, 2020, 11:44 PM EDT
An erstwhile Pitt football player has found himself a new home.  And, as a bonus, it’s near his actual home.

Back in early November, Pitt spokesperson confirmed  that the football program and linebacker Elias Reynolds have “mutually decided to part ways.” What led to that mutual decision was not been relayed by either party.

Eight months later, Stony Brook announced that Reynolds has transferred into the program.  Reynolds grew up in Brooklyn, NY, which is just a little over an hour away from the FCS school.

“They had the best to offer: great people, staff, coaches, academics, facilities — and all in my own backyard,” Reynolds said. “It doesn’t get any better than that. I’m coming home.”

According to Stony Brook, Reynolds will have two years of eligibility to use.  Of course, he’ll be eligible to play immediately

While Reynolds played the first three games this season, he hadn’t seen the field at all the past six. PittsburghSportsNow.com wrote that “Reynolds hasn’t appeared in uniform since he was injured in the Penn State game” and “was not on the sideline at all for Pitt’s loss to Miami last Saturday.”

Reynolds started seven games in 2018 and two games in 2019. This past season, the three-star 2016 signee had been credited with eight tackles, one sack and one quarterback hurry before he went on what turned out to be a permanent sabbatical.

All told, he played in 25 games for the Panthers.

“I am extremely excited about Elias joining our football program,” Seawolves head coach Chuck Priore said. “I believe we have added a quality person as well as an outstanding football player. We look forward to helping him reach both his academic and athletic goals.”