Michigan State football has mostly stayed out of the headlines since Mark Dantonio‘s retirement. Until now.

Andre Rison was a Michigan State football player in the eighties, an All-American wide receiver for the Spartans. He also played basketball at MSU. And was a member of the indoor track team.

Rison, though, doesn’t have the fondest of memories of his time in East Lansing. In an interview with Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, Rison claimed that, prior to a game against Illinois in October of 1986, then-Michigan State football assistant coach Carl “Buck” Nystrom slapped him in the locker room. In front of the whole team.

Exactly why Nystrom allegedly slapped Rison is unclear.

“When the coach slapped me, the whole room got silent and Mark Ingram Sr. put his arm around me,” Rison told the website. “I shed a tear. I had never been struck by a grown man. Not by my grandfather, not by my father — who wasn’t in my life a lot — but I just had never been struck by any man, and then I had never been struck by a white man for sure. For a long time, I just held it in.”

Nick Saban was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for George Perles at MSU at the time of the alleged incident. In the talk with ESPN, Rison lavished praise on the Alabama head coach.

“That man had no right to hit me. I never told my mom. I never told anybody,” Rison said of Nystrom, who played his college football at Michigan State and was inducted into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. “The only people that really knew were our whole team and all the coaches. Nick Saban was on that staff. He was one of the ones that came to me and consulted me. That’s why I respect him to this day. I don’t have to call Nick Saban every day and knock his door down but Nick Saban offered my son a scholarship and that was fair to me. That was fair and was all I ever asked for. I love Nick. I love Nick like a father figure.”

The son, Hunter Rison, signed with Michigan State football coming out of high school. Also a wide receiver, the younger Rison left MSU early in 2018 and ultimately transferred to Kansas State. A little over a year later, Rison left K-State as well.

In 2012, the elder Rison joined his alma mater as a student assistant coach on Dantonio’s staff. He left his high school coaching job at the time to finish up his degree at the university.