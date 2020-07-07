After a couple of additions from the transfer portal, Missouri football has seen attrition via the same personnel vehicle.

On Twitter Monday, Khmari Thompson confirmed that he is leaving the Missouri football program. Or, at least, entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. The wide receiver also ran track at Mizzou.

“It’s been a blessing to attend, play football and run track for the University of Missouri the last two years,” Thompson wrote. “I’ve made some friendships and family bonds that will last a [lifetime]. I love my teammates here at Mizzou and wish nothing but the best in the future to come. I wanna thank both the current coaching staff of Coach Drinkwitz and Coach Hamdan and also the former staff of Coach Odom for allowing me to grow not only as a better player but as a man. …

“I’ve received nothing but love from the fans and locals from the state of Missouri. After many conversations with my family concerning my future as a student-athlete, I have decided to enters the transfer portal to seek out the best place to utilize my remaining eligibility and pursue my education. God bless everyone and I pray that my decision is respected.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Thompson was a three-star member of the Missouri football Class of 2018. The Georgia native didn’t catch a pass for the Tigers.

Barring an unexpected development, Thompson would have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. He would then have two years of eligibility starting in 2021.