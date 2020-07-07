Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As one Tulane football player has learned, football is the cruelest of mistresses.

In early March, Tulane football announced that Corey Dauphine had been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. The waiver would’ve allowed the running back to play for the Green Wave in 2020.

The keyword there, sadly, is would’ve. On Instagram over the weekend, Dauphine announced that he has suffered a torn Achilles. From the back’s social-media post:

When the doctor told me, My college career is over after I’ve torn my Achilles. It killed me hearing those words come out of his mouth. I had so much to prove this season, I wanted the world to feel me. I wanted the world to hear my story. This will not stop me from chasing my dreams, and accomplishing my goals that I’ve set. I will comeback better than ever !!!

It should be noted that, while extremely rare, a seventh season of eligibility (HERE and HERE and HERE and HERE and HERE) is not completely unheard of. Should Dauphine pursue it, of course.

Dauphine has rushed for 1,360 yards and 14 touchdowns the past two seasons. His 575 yards and seven touchdowns were second on the Tulane football team this past season. In 2018, the 785 yards and seven touchdowns were second on the team as well.

If he had enough attempts — he had 72 — Dauphine’s eight yards per carry this past season would’ve led the FBS.

Dauphine, though, actually began his collegiate player career at Texas Tech.

A four-star 2015 recruit, Dauphine was rated as the No. 18 running back in the country and the No. 31 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated Red Raider recruit on the offensive side of the ball.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Dauphine had two carries for 25 yards and a touchdown in 2016. He appeared in a total of three games.

In December of 2016, Dauphine announced that he would be transferring from Texas Tech to Tulane football. Because of NCAA transfer rules, the back was forced to sit out the 2017 season.