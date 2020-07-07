Tulane football
Granted a sixth season in March, Tulane RB Corey Dauphine suffers torn Achilles in July

By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
As one Tulane football player has learned, football is the cruelest of mistresses.

In early March, Tulane football announced that Corey Dauphine had been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.  The waiver would’ve allowed the running back to play for the Green Wave in 2020.

The keyword there, sadly, is would’ve.  On Instagram over the weekend, Dauphine announced that he has suffered a torn Achilles.  From the back’s social-media post:

When the doctor told me, My college career is over after I’ve torn my Achilles. It killed me hearing those words come out of his mouth. I had so much to prove this season, I wanted the world to feel me. I wanted the world to hear my story. This will not stop me from chasing my dreams, and accomplishing my goals that I’ve set. I will comeback better than ever !!!

It should be noted that, while extremely rare, a seventh season of eligibility (HERE and HERE and HERE and HERE and HERE) is not completely unheard of.  Should Dauphine pursue it, of course.

Dauphine has rushed for 1,360 yards and 14 touchdowns the past two seasons.  His 575 yards and seven touchdowns were second on the Tulane football team this past season.  In 2018, the 785 yards and seven touchdowns were second on the team as well.

If he had enough attempts — he had 72 — Dauphine’s eight yards per carry this past season would’ve led the FBS.

Dauphine, though, actually began his collegiate player career at Texas Tech.

A four-star 2015 recruit, Dauphine was rated as the No. 18 running back in the country and the No. 31 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated Red Raider recruit on the offensive side of the ball.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Dauphine had two carries for 25 yards and a touchdown in 2016. He appeared in a total of three games.

In December of 2016, Dauphine announced that he would be transferring from Texas Tech to Tulane football.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, the back was forced to sit out the 2017 season.

Utah State suspends unidentified football player over ‘inappropriate racial comments’

By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Utah State is the latest college football program in the Beehive State dealing with a racially-charged issue.

Suspended over a 2013 text that contained racist language, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was allowed to keep his job but his salary was sliced in half.  Additionally, a verbal agreement to be the head coach-in-waiting for the Utes was rescinded last week.  A few days later, Utah State announced that one of its football players has been suspended because of inappropriate racial comments.

The name of the player was not divulged.  It’s also unclear as to just how the comments were delivered, whether via social media or otherwise.  There is, though, this from the Logan Herald Journal:

Several social media posts, including screenshots containing snippets of an exchange between the Aggie player in question and a former high school teammate, can be found on Twitter. The conversation revolved around the celebration of the 4th of July, with the former teammate commenting he would not be observing the holiday because of racial injustices involving the Founding Fathers.

Below is the statement from Utah State, attributed to head football coach Gary Andersen and athletic director John Hartwell.

We have been made aware of inappropriate racial comments made by a current student-athlete on our football team. This will not be tolerated and we have suspended the individual immediately, and pending an investigation will take appropriate action.

The Aggies are coming off a 7-6 record in their second first season under Andersen.  Anderson also served as the USU head coach from 2009-12.  In his final season in Logan during that first stint, Andersen led Utah State to a school-record 11 wins. That mark was matched six years later by Matt Wells.  That season helped Wells land the Texas Tech job.  And led Andersen back to USU.

State Fair of Texas canceled; both ADs hopeful Oklahoma-Texas game will be played

Oklahoma-Texas rivalry
By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

Will the annual Oklahoma-Texas rivalry matchup go off this year? One data point would suggest it’s less likely today than yesterday.  The two schools, though, are still holding out hope.

Tuesday, the board of directors for the event announced that the State Fair of Texas will not be held this year.  The board stated it came to its decision “[a]fter extensive consideration of the current landscape related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and safety of all fairgoers, staff, business partners, and overall community.” This marks the first time since Worl War II that the fair has been has been nixed.

Of course, the highlight of the State Fair of Texas, at least for college football fans, is the annual Oklahoma-Texas rivalry tilt at the Cotton Bowl.  The cancellation of the fair will have no impact on the game; the fate of that matchup will be decided by local and state authorities.

The respective athletic directors on both sides of the rivalry — Joe Castiglione of Oklahoma, Chris Del Conte of Texas — issued statements addressing the development.  Castiglione expressed ‘hope” that the game will be played.  Del Conte, meanwhile, stated that the UT side “fully anticipate[s]” the Red River Shootout being played as scheduled.

Below are the ADs statements, in their entirety.

CASTIGLIONE
We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that it was an extremely difficult one. Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning.  The best thing all of can do at this time is closely follow CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.

DEL CONTE
Though we certainly respect and understand the decision of the folks on their cancellation of this year’s State Fair of Texas, we fully anticipate that our annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma will be played in the Cotton Bowl and are continuing to prepare for that. We know the decision to cancel the fair was an extremely difficult one for everyone involved and that we are all dealing with a very fluid situation during these unprecedented times. But, as we’re doing with all of our fall season planning, we will continue to monitor the situation closely, work through contingencies and make the best possible decisions we can with the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved as a number one priority.

The Sooners have won the last two meetings and four of the last five, including a 34-27 win last season. This year’s game is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Ruffin McNeill joins NC State as special assistant to the head coach

NC State football
By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

NC State football is welcoming a very familiar figure back to the Tarheel State.

In January, Oklahoma announced that Ruffin McNeill would be stepping down as outside linebackers coach.  While McNeill wasn’t retiring from the coaching profession, the Sooners confirmed, he left to help care for his ailing father.  In North Carolina.

Speaking of which, NC State confirmed Tuesday that McNeill jas joined Dave Doeren‘s extended football staff.  Specifically, McNeill will carry the title of special assistant to the head coach.

Suffice to say, the two men are very familiar with one another.  From the school’s release:

Doeren has known McNeill, who boasts four decades of coaching experience, for more than 20 years and their professional paths have crossed several times. When Doeren was a graduate assistant at USC in 1999, McNeill was the defensive line coach at nearby Fresno State. The two coached in the Big 12 together from 2002-05 – Doeren at Kansas and McNeill at Texas Tech – and for Doeren’s first three years at NC State, McNeill was the head coach at East Carolina.

“I’ve known Ruffin since the beginning of my coaching career,” Doeren said. “Not only is he one of my closest friends in the profession, but he’s been a mentor to me since I was 24 years old. We’ve crossed paths on the recruiting trail many times over the past 22 years and have been friends and competitors. Having a former head coach on our staff who I can trust and have known for almost my entire career is a huge benefit for me personally, as well as for our entire program.

“As a North Carolina native and a former coach at Appalachian State and ECU, Ruffin has great relationships and ties across our state. I am looking forward to working with him and want to welcome him and his wife Erlene to the Wolfpack family.”

In addition to serving as an advisor to Doeren, McNeill “will be a source of outreach for Wolfpack football to campus, alumni, and community groups on behalf of the program.” Player development analysis will also be a part of his job description.

Prior to being hired at Oklahoma in June of 2017, McNeill had been the line coach at Virginia since December of 2015. He also carried the title of assistant head coach with the Cavaliers.

Before his time in Charlottesville, McNeill was the head coach at his alma mater, East Carolina, from 2010-2015 before being abruptly kicked to the curb shortly after the season ended. From 2000-2009, he was an assistant at Texas Tech.

“Dave and I have been very good friends and colleagues and I’ve followed his career over the past 20 years,” said McNeill. “I have the highest respect for him as a coach and cherish our long friendship. Erlene and I are happy to be back in North Carolina and very appreciative of the opportunity.

“I look forward to being a resource for the entire staff, but especially for Dave. I’ve been in that chair and know the pressures that come along with it, so I hope to be a sounding board for him.”

Andre Rison claims former Michigan State assistant Carl Nystrom slapped him prior to a game in 1986

Michigan State football
By John TaylorJul 7, 2020, 10:36 AM EDT
5 Comments

Michigan State football has mostly stayed out of the headlines since Mark Dantonio‘s retirement.  Until now.

Andre Rison was a Michigan State football player in the eighties, an All-American wide receiver for the Spartans.  He also played basketball at MSU.  And was a member of the indoor track team.

Rison, though, doesn’t have the fondest of memories of his time in East Lansing.  In an interview with Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, Rison claimed that, prior to a game against Illinois in October of 1986, then-Michigan State football assistant coach Carl “Buck” Nystrom slapped him in the locker room. In front of the whole team.

Exactly why Nystrom allegedly slapped Rison is unclear.

“When the coach slapped me, the whole room got silent and Mark Ingram Sr. put his arm around me,” Rison told the website. “I shed a tear. I had never been struck by a grown man. Not by my grandfather, not by my father — who wasn’t in my life a lot — but I just had never been struck by any man, and then I had never been struck by a white man for sure. For a long time, I just held it in.”

Nick Saban was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for George Perles at MSU at the time of the alleged incident.  In the talk with ESPN, Rison lavished praise on the Alabama head coach.

“That man had no right to hit me. I never told my mom. I never told anybody,” Rison said of Nystrom, who played his college football at Michigan State and was inducted into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. “The only people that really knew were our whole team and all the coaches. Nick Saban was on that staff. He was one of the ones that came to me and consulted me. That’s why I respect him to this day. I don’t have to call Nick Saban every day and knock his door down but Nick Saban offered my son a scholarship and that was fair to me. That was fair and was all I ever asked for. I love Nick. I love Nick like a father figure.”

The son, Hunter Rison, signed with Michigan State football coming out of high school.  Also a wide receiver, the younger Rison left MSU early in 2018 and ultimately transferred to Kansas State.  A little over a year later, Rison left K-State as well.

In 2012, the elder Rison joined his alma mater as a student assistant coach on Dantonio’s staff.  He left his high school coaching job at the time to finish up his degree at the university.