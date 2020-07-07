Utah State is the latest college football program in the Beehive State dealing with a racially-charged issue.
Suspended over a 2013 text that contained racist language, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was allowed to keep his job but his salary was sliced in half. Additionally, a verbal agreement to be the head coach-in-waiting for the Utes was rescinded last week. A few days later, Utah State announced that one of its football players has been suspended because of inappropriate racial comments.
The name of the player was not divulged. It’s also unclear as to just how the comments were delivered, whether via social media or otherwise. There is, though, this from the Logan Herald Journal:
Several social media posts, including screenshots containing snippets of an exchange between the Aggie player in question and a former high school teammate, can be found on Twitter. The conversation revolved around the celebration of the 4th of July, with the former teammate commenting he would not be observing the holiday because of racial injustices involving the Founding Fathers.
Below is the statement from Utah State, attributed to head football coach Gary Andersen and athletic director John Hartwell.
We have been made aware of inappropriate racial comments made by a current student-athlete on our football team. This will not be tolerated and we have suspended the individual immediately, and pending an investigation will take appropriate action.
The Aggies are coming off a 7-6 record in their second first season under Andersen. Anderson also served as the USU head coach from 2009-12. In his final season in Logan during that first stint, Andersen led Utah State to a school-record 11 wins. That mark was matched six years later by Matt Wells. That season helped Wells land the Texas Tech job. And led Andersen back to USU.