The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 8, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer to debut new podcast about leadership, culture, behavior

THE SYNOPSIS: For some reason, some readers thought this was a headline ripped from the pages of The Onion. It wasn’t, though. Seriously.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Vandy TE charged after landing drone in Fourth of July crowd

THE SYNOPSIS: College kids, y’all. Dobbs went on to catch 15 passes for 136 yards in 2017 and 2018.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Oprah getting in on the Jerry Sandusky story with new interview

THE SYNOPSIS: As if the Penn State scandal wasn’t covered enough by college football scribes. Two years after his sentencing, the Big O got in on the Sandusky scandal by interviewing the convicted pedophile’s oldest son.

2013

THE HEADLINE: LSU’s leading RB formally charged with simple battery

THE SYNOPSIS: From our post on Jeremy Hill declaring for the draft a year later:

2011

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State vacates 2010 wins, doesn’t self-impose bowl ban, scholarship losses

THE SYNOPSIS: OSU acknowledged unethical conduct on the part of former head coach Jim Tressel. The NCAA ultimately banned the Buckeyes from appearing in a postseason game in 2012. And Tressel was given a five-year show-cause.