Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Laviska Shenault may be gone from Colorado football, but the surname lives on in the headlines. Unfortunately, for all of the wrong reasons. But, still.

In December, and as expected, Shenault announced in early December that he would be leaving the Colorado football team early for the 2020 NFL Draft. The star wide receiver’s brother, La’Vontae Shenault, though, is a redshirt freshman at the same position for the Buffaloes.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Fort Collins Coloradoan has reported, La’Vontae Shenault was arrested on multiple charges in the city. Included in that was a charge of suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The 19-year-old Colorado football player is also facing one count each of driving without headlamps at night and a drivers license violation. All of those charges are misdemeanors, the newspaper noted.

As of yet, the Colorado football program has not commented on the off-field incident.

Shenault was a three-star member of the Class of 2019 for the Buffaloes. He was rated as the No. 49 prospect regardless of position in the state of Texas.

As a true freshman, Shenault played in four games and dressed for seven. The DeSoto, Tex., product didn’t record any statistics this past season.

Because he appeared in four games, he was permitted to take a redshirt for the 2019 season.