Colorado WR La’Vontae Shenault arrested on three charges, including DUI

By John TaylorJul 8, 2020, 10:36 AM EDT
Laviska Shenault may be gone from Colorado football, but the surname lives on in the headlines. Unfortunately, for all of the wrong reasons. But, still.

In December, and as expected, Shenault announced in early December that he would be leaving the Colorado football team early for the 2020 NFL Draft.  The star wide receiver’s brother, La’Vontae Shenault, though, is a redshirt freshman at the same position for the Buffaloes.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Fort Collins Coloradoan has reported, La’Vontae Shenault was arrested on multiple charges in the city.  Included in that was a charge of suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.  The 19-year-old Colorado football player is also facing one count each of driving without headlamps at night and a drivers license violation.  All of those charges are misdemeanors, the newspaper noted.

As of yet, the Colorado football program has not commented on the off-field incident.

Shenault was a three-star member of the Class of 2019 for the Buffaloes.  He was rated as the No. 49 prospect regardless of position in the state of Texas.

As a true freshman, Shenault played in four games and dressed for seven.  The DeSoto, Tex., product didn’t record any statistics this past season.

Because he appeared in four games, he was permitted to take a redshirt for the 2019 season.

After Mark Hudspeth’s abrupt resignation, Austin Peay names interim head coach for 2020 season

By John TaylorJul 8, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
Austin Peay is officially moving forward without Mark Hudspeth on the sidelines.

Late last week, Austin Peay announced that Mark Hudspeth was stepping down as the head coach of the Governors.  According to the coach, he stepped away for unspecified family reasons.  Tuesday, the FCS school announced that Marquase Lovings will take over as the interim head coach.  And he will do so for the entire 2020 season.

The Governors’ defensive line coach, Lovings also held the title of associate head coach for the 2019 season.

“I am excited for Marquase, but more importantly I am excited for our student-athletes and our football program,” said athletic director Gerald Harrison. “After meeting with our student-athletes and coaching staff following Mark (Hudspeth)’s resignation it was clear our best chance to bring another championship to Stacheville this year was promoting Marquase.

“Marquase understands and shares my expectations for Austin Peay Football. Along with our outstanding coaching staff and dedicated Governors student-athletes, I am confident we will continue on a positive trajectory. In short, Marquase is the right leader to lead this team.”

Hudspeth’s lone season at Austin Peay was a historic one.  The 11 wins for the Governors were a school record.  Hudspeth guided the program to its first-ever appearance in the FCS playoffs.  That run to the quarterfinals included a pair of playoff wins.

“I am excited to get started and humbled by the opportunity Gerald has given me,” said Lovings. “Really love the fact I get to lead these young men and blessed to have these coaches by my side. We will coach these young men with love and respect but will still be demanding. We want Clarksville and Austin Peay to be proud of this football team both on and off the field.”

Northwestern’s 2020 game vs. Wisconsin won’t be played at Wrigley Field

By John TaylorJul 8, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been a change to both the Northwestern and Wisconsin football schedules — one that included tickling the ivy at Wrigley Field.

In June of 2018, it was confirmed that Northwestern and Wisconsin would square off this coming season at fabled Wrigley Field.  Wednesday, however, it was announced that the matchup between the Big Ten schools at the ballpark will not go off as planned. “The decision was made after close consultation with the [Chicago] Cubs, state and local authorities and the Big Ten Conference, and in consideration of the myriad challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic,” a release stated.

“This is a disappointing conclusion to reach, but absolutely the right one in our current environment,” said Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips. “The uncertainty of football and baseball schedules, and the possibility of limited attendance, made this an easy choice to make for our student-athletes and fans. We’re grateful for our outstanding partners from the Cubs, and look forward to bringing the passion and pageantry of college football gameday to the city’s north side when we can do so safely and securely with a packed house.”

If the game is played, it Will Likely take place in Evanston.

It’s unclear if a future matchup between the two schools will be played at the home of the Cubs in the future.  Northwestern has previously played a game at Wrigley that featured just one useable end zone.

It should be noted that Wisconsin has a game scheduled to be played at Lambeau Field this season.  That primetime game against Notre Dame at the home of the Green Bay Packers is still a go for Oct. 3.  For now.

Jim Harbaugh: Football didn’t cause COVID-19, ‘no expert view… that sports is going to make that worse’

By John TaylorJul 8, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
I’m thinking Jim Harbaugh may have stepped in it a little bit.  Or tripped over his junk, if that’s your preferred nomenclature.

As recently as a couple of weeks ago, there was cautious optimism that, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the college football season would kick off as planned.  With some tweaks when it came to attendance and the like, of course.  Over the past several days, however, there has been a sharp uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 — especially in states like California, Florida and Texas — that has moved the needle dramatically toward pessimism when it comes to the 2020 college football season.  In fact, there’s a growing line of thinking that the 2020 season could very well be played in the spring of 2021.

And then there’s Jim Harbaugh.  On a Zoom call with the media Wednesday, the Michigan head coach was asked about moving forward with plans for the 2020 football season to be played in the fall.  As scheduled.  Here’s Harbaugh’s response, from Austin Meek of The Athletic:

COVID is part of our society. It wasn’t caused by football or caused by sports. There’s no expert view right now that I’m aware of that sports is going to make that worse.

First, I have no clue if Harbaugh views milk as a potential vaccine.  So don’t ask.

Secondly, it’s one thing for a coach who made $7.5 million in 2019 to take such a stance and be willing to put himself in harm’s way.  But it’s another matter entirely to potentially ask unpaid student-athletes to do the same.

Of course, as has been shown over the past few weeks, the head football coach won’t be the deciding factor if the season goes off as scheduled.

July 3, Kansas was the latest FBS program to pause voluntary workouts after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19.  Earlier in that same week, Arizona announced that it was pausing its phased return of student-athletes to campus.  Prior to that, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts.  June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Other programs have seen a high number of players test positive but continue workouts.  Among those are Clemson (37 players tested positive), LSU (30 players quarantined), Texas (13 confirmed positives for football players) and Texas Tech (23 positives for players/staffers).

Toledo head coach Jason Candle ‘heartbroken’ over shooting death of DL Jahneil Douglas

By John TaylorJul 8, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
Toledo football is responding to the tragic passing of one of its own.

According to reports coming out of the area overnight, a man was shot dead following an argument outside of a pizza joint.  It was subsequently confirmed that the victim is Rockets defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas.

“The University and all of Rocket Nation mourn the death of junior football player Jahneil Douglas, who was shot in an incident in Toledo last night,” UT’s athletic department wrote in a tweet.

Subsequent to that, Toledo head coach Jason Candle issued his own statement on the 22-year-old Douglas’ death.

“The Toledo football family is heartbroken by the loss of Jahneil,” the fifth-year coach wrote. “He was a bright and hard-working young man who was loved by all his teammates and coaches. Our sincerest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends during these difficult times. Jahneil will forever be a part of the Rocket football family.”

Douglas was a two-star member of the Toledo’s Class of 2018.  The 6-3, 300-pound lineman played his high school football in the city of Toledo.  On the 247Sports.com composite, Douglas was rated as the No. 116 player in the state of Ohio regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Douglas appeared in five games.  This past season, Douglas played in seven.  He was credited with a pair of tackles in those appearances.