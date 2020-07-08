Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been a change to both the Northwestern and Wisconsin football schedules — one that included tickling the ivy at Wrigley Field.

In June of 2018, it was confirmed that Northwestern and Wisconsin would square off this coming season at fabled Wrigley Field. Wednesday, however, it was announced that the matchup between the Big Ten schools at the ballpark will not go off as planned. “The decision was made after close consultation with the [Chicago] Cubs, state and local authorities and the Big Ten Conference, and in consideration of the myriad challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic,” a release stated.

“This is a disappointing conclusion to reach, but absolutely the right one in our current environment,” said Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips. “The uncertainty of football and baseball schedules, and the possibility of limited attendance, made this an easy choice to make for our student-athletes and fans. We’re grateful for our outstanding partners from the Cubs, and look forward to bringing the passion and pageantry of college football gameday to the city’s north side when we can do so safely and securely with a packed house.”

If the game is played, it Will Likely take place in Evanston.

It’s unclear if a future matchup between the two schools will be played at the home of the Cubs in the future. Northwestern has previously played a game at Wrigley that featured just one useable end zone.

It should be noted that Wisconsin has a game scheduled to be played at Lambeau Field this season. That primetime game against Notre Dame at the home of the Green Bay Packers is still a go for Oct. 3. For now.