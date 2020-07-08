SMU football will be the latest to benefit from Ye Olde Transfer Portal.
Last month, Brandon Crossley took the first step in leaving Colorado State by entering the NCAA transfer database. This week, the defensive back confirmed to 247Sports.com that he will be transferring into the SMU football program.
Crossley was a three-star member of the Colorado State football Class of 2019 coming out of high school in Texas. In fact, he was the highest-rated signee for the Rams in that cycle.
In his lone season at CSU, Crossley played in every game for the Rams. His presumptive last appearance was the first start of his career, in the season finale against Boise State. In those appearances, Crossley was credited with nine tackles and four passes defensed.
It’s highly likely that Crossley will have to sit out the 2020 season. If he officially transfers to the FBS school, of course. That would then leave the cornerback with three seasons of eligibility to use with the Mustangs starting in 2021.
The Mustangs are coming off a 10-3 campaign, the program’s most wins since the pre-death penalty season of 1984. In December, SMU announced it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with head football coach Sonny Dykes.