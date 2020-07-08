Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Toledo football is responding to the tragic passing of one of its own.

According to reports coming out of the area overnight, a man was shot dead following an argument outside of a pizza joint. It was subsequently confirmed that the victim is Rockets defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas.

“The University and all of Rocket Nation mourn the death of junior football player Jahneil Douglas, who was shot in an incident in Toledo last night,” UT’s athletic department wrote in a tweet.

Subsequent to that, Toledo head coach Jason Candle issued his own statement on the 22-year-old Douglas’ death.

“The Toledo football family is heartbroken by the loss of Jahneil,” the fifth-year coach wrote. “He was a bright and hard-working young man who was loved by all his teammates and coaches. Our sincerest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends during these difficult times. Jahneil will forever be a part of the Rocket football family.”

Douglas was a two-star member of the Toledo’s Class of 2018. The 6-3, 300-pound lineman played his high school football in the city of Toledo. On the 247Sports.com composite, Douglas was rated as the No. 116 player in the state of Ohio regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Douglas appeared in five games. This past season, Douglas played in seven. He was credited with a pair of tackles in those appearances.